The Simpsons deported to Auschwitz: the murals by aleXsandro Palombo

On the occasion of Remembrance Day, which is celebrated tomorrow, Friday 27 January, the artist aleXsandro Palombo has created two murals at the Holocaust Memorial at Milan Central Station, entitled “Track 21 The Simpsons deported to Auschwitz”, which depict the Simpsons before and after deportation to the concentration camp.

Indeed, from “Track 21” of Milan’s central station, hundreds of Jews were loaded onto livestock wagons headed for the concentration camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Mauthausen, Bergen-Belsen, Flossenbürg, Ravensbrück, Fossoli and Bolzano.

The first work is a portrait of the family before the deportation, in the second the Simpsons, now prisoners, appear emaciated, skeletal and wearing the striped uniforms of the concentration camps, deprived of dignity. A reflection on the absolute evil that was Nazism, a warning to preserve memory and not allow time to make it fall into oblivion.

“These works are a visual stumbling block that force us to see what we no longer see. The most terrible things can become reality and art has a duty to remind them because it is a powerful antidote to the risks of oblivion. The horror of the Jewish genocide must be transmitted without filters to the new generations to protect humanity from other horrors such as the Shoah” declared the artist aleXsandro Palombo.