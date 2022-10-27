As part of the upcoming Halloween special, “Treehouse of Horror“, I Simpson they will become a real anime thanks to the work of the Korean studio DR Movie. We can admire in the images and in the short clips on the net Homer, Marge, Bart and especially Lisainterpret in some way the protagonists of the manga of Tsugumi Ōba and Takeshi Obata, death Note. Or better, Death Tome: Lisa will find the notebook of death, while Bart will step into the role of the God of death Ryuk.

The episode will air in the United States next October 30 and we are extremely anxious to see it also in Italy, where the famous saga of specials has always been called “Fear makes ninety”. Below we can see a short clip and some images.

Source: Kotaku