“The Simpson” It is not only one of the funniest animated series, but also one of the most curious. Beyond its controversial episodes and surprising predictions —which even include one about the winner of Qatar 2022—, the fiction created by Matt Groening He has also made witty allusions to Peru and its culture. In which episodes was reference made to the country?

The bird and Machu Picchu

Episode: “Lost Verizon”. To throw off his parents, Bart glues his new phone to a bird’s foot. When Lisa tracks the GPS of her brother’s device with her laptop, she discovers that the bird was migrating towards Machu Picchu.

Lake Titicaca

Episode: “The Old Man and the ‘C’ Student”. When it is revealed where Superintendent Chalmers is vacationing, we are told that it is on Lake Titicaca, located between Peru and Bolivia.

Vacations in Machu Picchu

Episode: “Mom and Pop Art”. Marge is disappointed in Homer after his actions, and when he asks why, Marge assumes it is because of his trip to Machu Picchu with Barney.

The vice president of Peru and a guinea pig

Episode: “The Art War”. Lisa returns from her vacation in Peru with her family and buys a guinea pig. In order to make him feel comfortable, she prepares a small space for him with Peruvian grass, an Inca rug, and a photo of the former Vice President of Peru Marisol Espinoza.

Springfield, the new Lima

Episode: “There’s Something About Marrying”. When the mayor proposes to Springfield to change the name of the city to attract tourists, Lenny proposes the name of the city of Lima, Peru.

“The Simpsons” have mentioned Peru on several occasions, causing more than one laugh to their Peruvian fans. Photo: Disney

Peruvian warrior toad

Episode: “Brake my wife, please”. Marge is forced to transport Bart and Milhouse to school. There, they both realize that they are taking the same animal as a school project: a Peruvian warrior toad.

Peruvian music

Episode: “Home away from Homer”. Lisa listens to the radio when suddenly they start playing a Peruvian song live with a “banjo in extinction”. Likewise, we see that, from the studio, the musician wears garments with Andean features.