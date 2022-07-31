Over the years “The Simpson” He has paid homage or made parodies of different series and famous films from cinema and TV (recently, he will do it with “It” and “Death note”). Although they have included the presence of iconic Hollywood characters, many did not see the “cameo” of a Peruvian politician coming: Marisol Espinoza. She was included with name and surname within the plot of the chapter “Art of car”, released in March 2014.

Marisol Espinoza was Vice President of Peru in the Government of Humala. Photo: The Republic

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: the Gonzales and Maldini become “The Simpsons”

How was the scene?

Specifically, we saw Lisa and her family looking for a new pet, some time after enjoying their vacations in Peru. In that sense, the girl is enchanted by a small guinea pig that was watching her from her little cage and she decides to take him home.

Arriving home, Bart’s sister recreates an environment conducive to raising her guinea pig. In order to give her more comfort, she adds to the space her Peruvian grass, a blanket of native fabrics and a photograph of Marisol Espinoza, vice president of Peru at the time.

However, he did not count on the fact that, after he showed him the painting of the former congresswoman, the rodent would escape.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Simpsons” and Troy McClure: the real crime that motivated the character’s departure

What did Espinoza say about his ‘appearance’ on the show?

As is remembered, Ollanta Humala was the president of Peru. Even so, Homer’s daughter decided to opt for a feminine image of power for this scene. “Lisa is a well-known feminist in the field of cartoons. Out there she has highlighted the figure, ”Espinoza expressed about her ‘appearance’ of her at that time.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Simpsons”: knows the secret behind Marge’s hair

This is not the only time that our country was mentioned in the famous series of the yellow family. On previous occasions, local tourist places have been used as the perfect option for the vacations of some of the fictional characters.

However, the best known of these times corresponds to chapter 20 of season 20, when Homer and the rest of his family arrived at Machu Picchu.

Where can I see all the episodes of “The Simpsons”?

You can watch all seasons of “The Simpsons” on Star Plus, from the first to the last.