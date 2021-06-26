The Simpsons first appeared on the small screen back in 1987, as part of The Tracey Ullman Show. After two years, Homer and his family got a proper series.

Since then, the title has been made up of numerous chapters that constitute long seasons, which are supported by the growing support of the audience. However, the iconic yellow-skinned family was about to say goodbye to all those years of success and popularity.

Scene from ‘Good Night’, the first short of The Simpsons. Photo: Fox

Mike reiss, recognized for his work as a scriptwriter and producer on the show, spoke with the British portal Metro, where he was honest about that going off the air that could have happened a few deliveries ago.

“There was a time (when) the show was going to be canceled, viewership ratings were still good, but the show had gotten wildly expensive. We’d been 25 years old, everyone got a little raise every year and those raises were piling up and we were the most expensive half-hour show on TV. Fox was going to cancel it, ”he explained.

Faced with this situation, they thought of giving it a well-deserved ending and – according to Reiss – the precise moment had arrived with chapter 9 of season 23. “The Simpsons Christmas episode set 25 years in the future. In it you would see what had become of the family. We were like, ‘this is it, here’s our last episode.’ It felt so perfect, ”he said.

However, everything took a 180 ° turn when, after a few meetings, everyone accepted a very commendable agreement. “All members of the series reduced their salary by 30%, which shows how much we love doing the series. Each person, from top to bottom, assumed a cut to continue working there ”, detailed the showrunner.

According to what is reported by the aforementioned media, the salaries that each of the main members of the cast earn – which is made up of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer – are around the enviable figure of $ 300,000 per episode.