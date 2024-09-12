The latest of these events was related to the statements made by Republican candidate Donald Trump in the presidential debate against Democrat Kamala Harris about immigrants eating cat and dog meat.

Trump claimed that Haitian immigrants living in Springfield, Ohio, were kidnapping dogs and cats and then eating them.

The comment was deemed misleading, but it sparked a proliferation of jokes about the longest-running animated series in history, The Simpsons, according to the Daily Mail.

Following Trump’s claims, Simpsons fans took to social media saying the show may have predicted Trump’s “eat dog” comment through one of their episodes.

In one episode of the series, beer is shown being made in a factory with dogs swimming in the liquid. After tasting it, the character Homer Simpson says, “You need more dogs.”

The jokes didn’t end there, Since Trump referred to a city called Springfield, it didn’t take long for Simpsons fans to point to their fictional hometown of the same name.