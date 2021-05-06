With more 32 seasons on air and more than 700 episodes, The Simpsons broke all the records on television in the US and the world. And although it may seem that everything was said about the yellow family, screenwriter John Swartzwelder revealed some secrets of the series that garnered millions of loyal fans.

Swartzwelder, who is credited with creating some of the series’ most popular episodes, awarded his first interview since leaving 18 years ago the hit show created by Matt Groening for Fox.

In fact, he wrote 59 episodes between 1990 and 2003, including “He only moves twice,” which parodies the James Bond movies and “Homer the Great,” featuring the old secret society known as the “Stonemasons.”

Screenwriter John Swartzwelder wrote successful episodes of The Simpsons. He even “appeared” in the animated series.

In his talk with The New Yorker, confessed that when he started working on “The Simpsons” the executives allowed him and his colleagues write at will. “All we had to do was please ourselves,” he said.

“It’s a very dangerous way to run a TV show, leaving the artists in charge of the art, but in the end it worked well. Money rained on Fox’s ground for 30 years. There is a lesson there somewhere, “he left as a reflection.

He also stressed that the scriptwriters of the series never thought about its success, because they knew they could “be replaced in two seconds, at any time, probably for less money”.

What did he say about Homer Simpson

Swartzwelder also referred to Homer Simpson, the father and one of the favorites of the yellow family.

Homer Simpson in his car. The screenwriter said he thought of it as “a great talking dog.”

He said that he had imagined it as “a great talking dog” while shaping the character. And that the key to not being wrong was to think about it, although of course he was smarter.

“In a moment it is the saddest man in the world because he just lost his job, dropped his sandwich, or accidentally killed his family, “he explains.

The questioned violent scenes of “Scratch and Pica” (“Tomy and Daly”), a parody of Tom and Jerry for children.

And he finishes his argument: “But the next moment, it’s the man happier of the world because he just found a penny, maybe under one of his dead relatives. “

Mr. Burns and the violence

The screenwriter also put the magnifying glass on him Mr. Burns, whom he calls “always fun”. “And Homer, of course. Patty and Selma, less. But all the characters in Springfield can be funny. It’s just a matter of giving them something funny to say,” he said in the interview that broadcasts RT.

In addition, Swartzwelder explained what it meant and framing violent scenes the series “Rasca y Pica” (“Tomy and Daly”, in Latin America), a violent parody of “Tom and Jerry” incomparable to The Simpsons.

About Mr. Burns he says “it was always fun.”

“We could show horrible things to the children of the house, as long as we represented them by showing them first to the children of the Simpsons,” he developed.

And he added that in some way this extra step had puzzled critics and some fans of the series. “We agreed with them that it was wrong to show it to the children“, he acknowledged.

What was the best season

Many people talk about the inevitable end of The Simpsons approaching, and when it comes to reviewing, each fan has their favorite season.

The classic image of The Simpsons, with the family gathered in front of the television.

For the writer “the third season was the best” and explains his reasons: “By then, we had learned to produce first-class episodes with surprising regularity and had a great cast of characters to work with.”

But he goes further when it comes to mentioning how much fun that year was for the writers. “We had not even come close to running out of arguments and the staff was not yet exhausted from overwork,” he concluded.