It seems to matter little that new instant messaging apps have become popular or that there are doubts about the privacy of the information we share on WhatsApp. This app remains the most used: 89.7% of Spaniards will use it in 2023, according to data from DataportalWhat many do not know is that it has a multitude of functions that are rarely used, which allow you to get much more out of it. For example, you can format messages by putting parts of the text in bold, italics or crossed out, send messages to yourself or save a copy of the chats by email. These are the most useful:

Write to a contact that is not saved in the address book

To do this you have to use the browser (it works on both mobile and computer), typing the address wa.me/34 followed by the phone number; 34 is the prefix for Spanish numbers. For example: wa.me/34555555555The website will ask you to open the app and start sending messages!

More information

Pass your contact through a QR

The messaging app allows you to share your contact via a QR code so you don’t have to dictate your phone number. It’s found in WhatsApp’s settings and the other person will just have to scan it with their phone to save you in their address book. You will have to be physically with that person, though.

Sending messages to yourself

Many users do use a chat with themselves as a personal diary in which to save important things so they don’t forget them. Maintaining this habit can be very practical, but it is not very intuitive to start chatting with yourself. We give two options to do so:

The first way is to create a WhatsApp group and add a contact; once created, you can delete them and you will be left alone. The advantage is that to see the messages or files you don’t need to be online or even have WhatsApp working. The second way is to follow the same steps as to talk to a person who is not in your address book (type in the browser). wa.me/34xxxxxxxxx) putting your own number.

How to format messages

Bold, italics, strikethrough… Depending on the symbols you put before and after a phrase or word, it will be formatted one way or another. For example, if you use an asterisk, it will use bold (*word*), underscores for italics (_word_), tildes for strikethroughs (~word~), and three open accents for monospace (“`example“`).

Make a copy of the chats and send them by email

From the WhatsApp settings, click on the section chats And, there, in chat settings and chat history. Then, click on export and choose the individual or group chat you want to copy, and you can choose to send only the text or also include multimedia files. In a few seconds —depending on the content of that specific chat— a new screen will open where you can choose how to send it: to a conversation in the app itself, by email, as a file, send to a printer, save to the cloud…

Sending the same message to several people

This is done using WhatsApp’s broadcast list function, which allows messages to be sent to several people at once, but in an individual chat. On iPhones, it is located in Settings, while on Androids, it can be accessed directly from the three dots at the top. By clicking on ‘New list’, you can choose the contacts to write to: a new chat window will open in which you can write the messages you want to send to all recipients.

Leaving a group discreetly

Although it is not strictly a question of leaving a group, there is an alternative to “forgetting” about it without anyone finding out. This alternative consists of silencing it forever (an option found within the group information) and then archiving the chat. It will no longer be on the list and you will not receive notifications of new messages.

Dictate messages with smart assistants

Both Google Assistant and Siri can help you send messages by just dictating them. You would have to “wake them up” with a Ok, Google or a Hey Siriand then ask them to send a WhatsApp to a contact (by name, as it is saved in the address book). A text field will appear in which the message will be transcribed as you dictate it.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.