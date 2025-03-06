The simple trick to prepare the salmon that we would have liked to meet before

Source of minerals, vitamins, high quality proteins and healthy fatty acids (Omega-3 and Omega-6), salmon is one of the most consumed blue fish next to trout, anchovy, mackerel, sardine or tuna. Supernutritives, it is recommended to include this type of fish at least a couple of times a week and at any time of the day. Despite contain more fat and calories than white fish, blue fish are very beneficial for our health, especially the cardiovasculardue to its high content of fatty acids such as Omega-3.

White fish vs. Blue: What do they differ nutritionally and how to distinguish them?

Of the salmon is used “up to 67 out of 100 grams of fresh product”, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, which Point out In addition, it contains a high percentage of selenium, phosphorus, vitamin B12 and D, in addition to proteins and fatty acids. Its lipid content, “is 12 grams per 100 grams of edible portion, similar to that of the tunas.” As for phosphorus, a ration contains half of the recommended daily intake, and is also very rich in selenium, iodine and potassium.

And about vitamins, they point out from the Ministry, it contains in descending order taking into consideration the recommended daily intake “Vitamin B12, Niacin, B6, Tiamina, Riboflavina and Folates. From fat -soluble vitamins we can mention the contribution of vitamin E and D ”. In addition, it has about 25 grams of proteins per 100 grams of salmon. And according to the Spanish Food Security Agencyis within the group of fish with a low mercury content, “an environmental pollutant that can be found in our foods due to its natural presence in the earth’s crust and as a result of human activity.” In the fish we find it in the form of methylmercury.

In addition to favoring cardiovascular health, some studies They have shown that salmon is a powerful antioxidant source and that prevents inflammation, which makes it very beneficial in the pregnancy stage, both for the mother and for the fetus.

But in addition to its nutritional benefits, salmon is a very versatile fish, with a soft and very pleasant flavor to the palate, which adapts to many recipes and that we can consume so much raw – always previously frozen to avoid diseases such as Anisakis – as smoked, prepared in ceviche or sushi or grilled, baked or steamed. It can be a main dish or an ingredient for some fish, rice or paste soup. It is ideal for any time of the day, breakfast, food, snack or dinner. And it is delicious for a snack or Wrap healthy with vegetables.

An infallible trick

If you want to cook the whole salmon in the oven, we are going to give you the perfect trick to be crunchy on the outside, but do not lose juiciness inside and remain with the proper texture. The Council, of the Creator of Content Christine PittmanIt is to cook it with the skin up and not on the contrary, which is how it usually does. When leaving the skin upwards, it protects the salmon from heat and does not soften with the juices that fish itself releases.

To replicate Pittman’s recipe, the first thing we will do is marinate the salmon with a little extra virgin olive oil and the spices we want. They can do well black pepper, thyme, rosemary, garlic powder, dill and a pinch of salt. Meanwhile, we can warm the oven to 200 ° C. When the fish is ready and the oven at the desired temperature, we will introduce the salmon for at least ten minutes. It is important to monitor the process and click with a knife or fork to check if it is already ready and do not pass.

Once we have the salmon prepared, we can complete the dish with a rich green sprouts salad, dry tomatoes, parmesan and pistachios, for example, with sauteed seasonal vegetables and baked potatoes.

Other techniques

According to a study From Europe Azul magazine, salmon is the fish that is most consumed in Spanish homes after hake. The results of the survey they conducted pointed out that “79 % of the Spaniards had consumed salmon in the last six months” and “42 % eat salmon at least once a week.” According to this same study, eight out of ten Spaniards who eat salmon, do it at home. So we are going to reveal some more techniques to cook the salmon: