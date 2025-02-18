If there is something that worries drivers when they go on a trip, apart from possible traffic jams, it is the possibility of being fined by some kind of radar. Although the fixed radars are notified by law on the road, a mistake or the ignorance of the road can do not see it and in the end you end up paying a fine for speeding.

With technological development, more and more apps and platforms indicate and alert the radars on the road, some such as fixed and mobile radars is possibly the best for it, since being constantly updated with the new ones that installs The DGT, informs you of all there are.

But it is understandable that you do not want to have five different apps open when driving, and that is that at the end of the day, Users use what is more comfortable and easy, and in that category the great winner is undoubtedly Google Maps.

Google’s virtual map app is number one in the world, and as we said even though it has more and more competitors, it is still the most used. This is because it is not limited only to driving, but it is a map that offers much more in relation to information both in real time and of establishments, roads or services that we can find.

In addition, Google Maps stands out because they include all kinds of tools and functions to make user experience better, and of course, too, too They have a section to inform you of fixed radars and also mobile. Acting it is very simple, and you just have to select one of the layers that this virtual map offers and when you start the route, it will notify you for all you pass.

How to make Google Maps let you know about radars

Acting this is very simple and fast, you just have to:

Open the Google Maps app. Click on the function of Map type, which is under the search bar in the upper right. Among the options of Map detailschoose the one from Traffic. Once selected, it will be activated, and when you start any route, the app will notify you of the radars. Fixed appear in orange while mobile phones are shown in blue.