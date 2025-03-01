Mejillones are one of the most tasty foods of Spanish cuisine. Their versatility makes them perfect to include them in endless recipes but the truth is that the best thing is cook and consume them directly To get the most out of your exquisite flavor. But there is always some trick to improve this delight.

Although we can find them throughout Spain, it is one of the most traditional dishes in Galicia, where the waters of the Atlantic provide them with spectacular fresh mussels daily. In fact, great part of export to Europe It comes from this area of ​​the country and its famous bats.

One of the most common ways of cooking this dish is cooking it. The mussels are introduced into a pot with plenty of water, but not before having cleaned in depth to eliminate the filaments and impurities they contain. A lot of geenta uses some type of broth, whether vegetables or fish, instead of water, but it must be simple for Avoid subtracting flavor to mollusk.

Mussels | Istock

The ideal is to wait for the water to begin to boil to introduce them in the pot, in addition, it is important to use a lid to prevent the heat from escaping and get mussels to open completely. This process usually takes about three or four minutes, but it is advisable to review to make sure that all shells have opened. Once ready, just serve them on the plate with lemon or a bit of cooking juice.

What not everyone knows, It is the trick that Galicians use to make mussels Be much tastier. Although there are people who already know it, this simple gesture will enhance the flavor of the mollusk without using laurel or lemon. To do so, a good bottle of white wine is enough, but not anyone.

In Galicia they use Albariño wine to cook the mussels. This type of traditional wine of the territory, specifically from the area of ​​the Baixas Rías, provides a spectacular flavor enhancing product quality And adding aromatic touches that will make them become a plate of haute cuisine. It may seem very simple, but when you try it you will not want to stop.