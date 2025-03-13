Rice, as we know the Spanish and Spanish, is a cereal cultivated and used worldwide, which is part of the base of the food of many countries, especially in South America and Asia. Beyond being a simple grain, it is an indispensable ingredient in The kitchen and an ally for health.

Origin

Apparently, the rice comes from a large herbaceous plant from the family of the Poaceae either Grasses. This plant and its grain fruit are grown and consume in China for 5,000 years. Moreover, in Buddhist mythology, He fulfilled one of the three conditions put by the gods to Siwa’s marriage with Retna-Dumila.

Yes, being the only food that “Never satisfy or tire“As much as it is consumed. In our country, the Arabs introduced it when they conquered it and cultivated it very successfully. Moreover, in Europe is also cultivated in Greece, Türkiye, Romania, Hungary and Italy.

Benefits

All these properties mentioned above, of course, are enhanced according to the type of rice that is consumed. Among the outstanding benefits, we must point out the followingaccording to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

Rich in fiber . It is a very positive nutrient for our digestive processes.

. It is a very positive nutrient for our digestive processes. Low in fat . It is an ideal food to wear a balanced diet.

. It is an ideal food to wear a balanced diet. Protect the cardiovascular system . Its low sodium content and the presence of ingredients such as potassium favor the stability of blood pressure and heart rate control.

. Its low sodium content and the presence of ingredients such as potassium favor the stability of blood pressure and heart rate control. It provides energy . It is an abundant cereal in carbohydrates and proteins, which provides a plus of energy.

. It is an abundant cereal in carbohydrates and proteins, which provides a plus of energy. Prevents diseases . The presence of rice in the diet can prevent the appearance of cancer thanks to the function of some elements that compose it.

. The presence of rice in the diet can prevent the appearance of cancer thanks to the function of some elements that compose it. High nutrient content . It contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B1, B3, iron, magnesium and phosphorus. All of them are essential for the optimal functioning of the body.

. It contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B1, B3, iron, magnesium and phosphorus. All of them are essential for the optimal functioning of the body. Offers satiety feeling. It helps reduce appetite and to control calorie intake, which facilitates weight loss.

To take into account

Before this panorama, There are many Spaniards who wonder if there is any trick so that the rice is with a spongy and delicious texture. Well, the most important step and that many people do not know is in the previous washing.

And it is necessary to rinse the rice low cold water several timesuntil the liquid comes out transparent. This eliminates everything excess starch, preventing grains from sticking to each other. Another determining step –and very controversial on social networks– It is the proportion of water.

Although it depends on a large percentage of the type of rice, a standard measure is to use a cup of rice for two cups of water. Finally, several experts recommend cook over and with the lid on so that, uniformly, absorb the liquid.