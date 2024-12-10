This new discipline has caused a lot of fury on social networks, and the world of Pilates is becoming very popular. Specifically, wall pilates, which offers multiple benefits for women’s health: the increase in muscle mass – key during menopause -, flexibility, activation of the pelvic floor, which can be affected in women during pregnancy… and many more. If you like tone your buttocks and abdominal areapay attention to the three exercises that trainer María Plaza recommends.

The pilates expert and physiotherapist, who has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, has shared with her followers the key exercises to strengthen the glutes and abdomen. Sometimes working these areas becomes a bit complicated. We are used to hearing: abs, leg weights, squats… But Maria introduces us to wall pilates.

Pilates wall exercises from home

With the passage of time, There are areas of our body that are losing muscle and they are a little flaccid. It is normal, since with the arrival of menopause muscle loss is common, but there are ways to reduce this symptom. The abdominal area and buttocks are areas that are difficult to tone, which is why the expert has shared four exercises through her social networks that will help you achieve it.

Start by placing yourself on a mat lying down. with feet facing the wall. Bend your legs, resting the soles of your feet on the wall. Then, raise your torso with your arms resting on the floor and your palms also touching the floor. When you are in this position, inhale and lower your torso little by little, vertebra by vertebra, with the spine in a rounded shape, “keeping a good eye on your chin,” he adds. This would be the warm-up.

For the first exerciserests only one leg on the wall. Inhale and exhale as you push your arms against the floor to push yourself up and raise your torso again with the other leg stretched out facing upward. Then, inhale, lower your torso and bend your leg.

Go back up to do the second exercisewith one leg supported on the wall and the unsupported leg kept straight. Bring it forward (where your head is) and then toward the wall, so that the ball of your foot touches the wall. “Shoulders away from ears,” warns María.

Maintaining the same position, we go with the next movement. Flex your torso in a rounded shapeas if you were going to do a sit-up and stay right in that position, feeling the work of the abs. With your arms stretched and suspended in the air, begin to move them: inhale 4 times and exhale 3.

Finally, lower your torso a little and bring your hands behind your head. you are going to do the classic bicycle but with one leg resting on the wall. Bring your left elbow closer to your right leg while bending your knee. “the navel always inside.” Regarding repetitions, María advises repeating each exercise between 8 and 12 times, working both sides.





How effective is wall pilates?



The advantages of pilates on the wall are many, María Plaza points out some of them. “The wall gives us extra support that can help us have a correct posture,” he says. And it is much easier to lean on a wall than to maintain an intermediate neutral posture.

Likewise, he points out that the wall serves as a guide for all mobility exercises, giving us a reference point from which we start in order to do so. control the improvements in our mobility.

On the other hand, it helps us assist in some strength exercises, thanks to the support of the wall. Another benefit that isn’t talked about as much is strengthening the pelvic floor. Specifically, there is an exercise known as “windshield wipers” that focuses on this area.

As explained to Women Naiara Verdun, Pilates instructor, the “windshield wiper” is a Pilates wall exercise that works the following areas:

The ‘core’. Pelvic floor. Wide back. Serratus posteroinferior. Transverse abdominis. Anterior rectum. Lumbar square. Hip abductors and adductors.

