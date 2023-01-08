The simple method so that not a speck of dust remains when sweeping with your broom. / JOSE GONZALEZ

In many homes they have already switched to the robot vacuum cleaner to get rid of dirt on the floor, but the vast majority continue to use the broom to clean the most difficult areas. Those who prefer to use the broom trust its good results, since it can be used to remove all kinds of dirt, from pet hair to food remains.

The problem comes when you have a dust allergy. In this case, the broom does not seem like the most suitable object to clean your house, but there is a method that will help you not raise so much dust and avoid coughing attacks every time you have to sweep. There are other tricks, but there is one in particular that will help you not raise dust and be able to clean your house without problems.

Now a method to sweep without raising dust is circulating on social networks, but what some TikTok users may not know is that this trick was already used by many grandmothers before this application existed. The TikTok account @sodimac.cl posts various ideas for your home, from decorating tricks to cleaning recommendations.

In one of its publications, this account has explained the typical trick used by grandmothers to avoid raising a lot of dust while sweeping. For this you will only need an old stocking that you no longer use. You must cut the part of a leg of the stocking on both sides and introduce through the broomstick to the brush. When you clean, you will notice that all the dirt remains on the broom.

In addition to being comfortable, simple and fast, this remedy will give a second life to a garment that breaks as easily as stockings. If you don’t have socks at home, you can also use a bag and tie it to the part of the brush. With this other way you will also avoid moving a lot of dust when you are cleaning your house with the broom.

How to clean the broom



When you have already cleaned your house and you do not have any area left to sweep, it is advisable to clean your broom so that the dirt does not continue in your home. You must brush the bristles with a brush to remove the hair and lint that may have been trapped in your broom. To do this task, it is best to use gloves. If you are allergic you can also use a mask and you will avoid sneezing.