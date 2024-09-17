Recent Harvard team researchled by Tyler VanderWeele, co-director of the Initiative on Health, Spirituality and Religion at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health, reveal that a simple but profound habitlike the practice of gratitudemay have a remarkable impact on your health and longevityThis discovery shows how a Daily act can positively influence various aspects of his life.

According to the criteria of

In 2016, they were asked to will complete a questionnaire about gratitudeevaluating your agreement with statements such as: ‘I have so many things in life to be thankful for’Four years later, researchers reviewed medical records and recorded 4,608 deaths.

The results showed that participants with gratitude scores in the highest third had a 9 percent lower risk of mortality compared to with those scoring in the lowest third. This finding remained consistent even after adjusting for factors such as physical health, economic situation and other aspects of mental well-being.

In this sense, Gratitude has been shown to offer multiple health benefits. It is associated with a greater emotional well-being, better sleep quality, reduced risk of depression and favorable cardiovascular health markers. VanderWeele suggests to the cited media that Regular practice of gratitude can contribute to a longer life by improving overall happiness, motivating self-care, and strengthening social support.

Staying active and healthy can impact longevity. Photo:iStock Share

It is worth noting that The study is observational, meaning that while it reveals an association between gratitude and longevity, it does not prove causality.. Furthermore, the sample was comprised primarily of high socioeconomic status, mostly white female nurses, limiting the generalizability of the results to other demographic groups. However, The large sample and quality of the data collected provide a strong basis to support the positive effect modest, but important, aspect of gratitude in longevity.

How to Incorporate Gratitude into Your Daily Life



The article on the cited portal mentions that, to take advantage of the benefits of gratitude, Consider implementing simple practices into your daily routine: