Leaving a job that does not satisfy us is a very important decision. To take it you have to meditate very deeply and not everyone dares to do it. take such a relevant step.

George Sik is a psychologist who, in a report published by the Mirrorexplains that there are five words you should pay attention to to make a decision and know if you are in the right job or not.

Sik is an expert in work psychometrics and says that the key is personal values ​​when it comes to job satisfaction and most of the time people are happier at work when their values ​​are met.

According to his theory, if the five or even four main values ​​are met, one will be happy in the job, but if the value is lower, that is when people begin to feel unhappy and seek to move on.

Therefore, finding out what your five words (or values) are is “really simple”, according to this professional.

You should start by thinking about a job in which you feel happiest and write down the five things you enjoy most in that position, such as creativity, freedom, ethics, security, autonomy, stability and salary. Once it has been decided, you have to see how many are fulfilled in the current job.

This exercise is an example of a “psychometric test,” which Sik says is excellent because “there are no wrong answers”. “It’s about trying to apply meaning or measurability to things that often can’t be explained, like job satisfaction beyond salary and job title,” he says.

“It is essential to think about work where you felt happiest or in the moments in a job when you felt most satisfied,” adds George Sik.

“Answering the questions above will reveal patterns in your career so far, which can then allow you discover features. You can also do this by looking at what activities you find interesting in your role: meetings (collaboration) versus fewer meetings (autonomy),” he continues.

Sik maintains that if you find yourself thinking negative words about your current job, such as “boring,” “uninspired,” “chaotic,” “dramatic,” “exhausting,” or even “repetitive,” it’s time to call it quits. passed. Likewise, if you find yourself saying “at least” or “I can wait/hold…” It is also a bad sign.