We often complicate life with almost impossible recipes and that require all our time and attention, when sometimes happiness could be found just a few minutes. This little time is that it takes to prepare a Garlic bread with gratin cheese. This appetizer could be categorized as one of those wild card recipes, with which you can trust that the result is always expected, delicious and tasty, and that it also has no complication. It is infallible for any occasion, either as an appetizer in outdoor meals, in meetings of friends or family, or as a peck to take off the bug.

A snack for any time

When the Airfryer reached our lives, cooking became a much simpler, healthier and cleaner process, since we must not be changing the container or anything. With this device we open a fan full of possibilities and recipes as delicious as garlic bread.

On this occasion, Jessica Sabrinabetter known in social networks such as @lavidaconsabrina, brings us its version of this recipe, well crispy and in less than 10 minutes. In addition, it does not require many ingredients and the best thing is that you are sure that you already have them at home.

The step by step

Ingredients:

Bread

A garlic head

Grated cheese

Parsley

Olive oil

Salt

Preparation:

Take the garlic head and cut the top. Then add a pinch of salt and a splash of olive oil. Cover with aluminum foil and put it to the Airfryer for a few minutes. In a bowl, add the butter, garlic and a little parsley. Mix until everything has been integrated. Take the bread from your preference, tuft it in half and remove a little of the crumb. Spread the mixture of butter and garlic through bread and add grated cheese and a little more parsley. Kitchen at the Airfryer for 5 minutes at 195ºC