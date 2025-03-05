Although in our homes we always try to hide it so that it is not seen, the Wi -Fi router is one of the most important elements of the home, since without it we would not have an internet connection and today this is crucial to perform virtually any activity or procedure.

AND As virtually any other electronic device its Achilles heel is the passage of time and its use. And as the years go by our router is loaded It can be saturatedr For the constant processes that has to happen, what can end affecting the speed and stability of the network, making your connection slower and have cuts.

Luckily there is a little known adjustment (as most wifi things) that allows you Solve this problem and significantly improve your router’s performance so that your internet is faster and does not suffer interruptions. While it is true that turning off and turning on the router every night is an effective method, nobody wants to be aware of doing it every day.

Luckily there is a way to automate this task, and it is that You can configure your Wi -Fi router to restart automatically every day. There are several advantages provided by this action, for example, it helps us toIMPIRE MEMORY AND OPTIMIZE ROUTER operationalso helps solve connectivity problems intermittent or slow in the network, can Correct temporary failures on the networksuch as connection loss or speed problems or you can even interrupt unwanted connections and expel possible intruders.

How to schedule the reset of the router

The possibility of programming automatic restart depends on your router’s model, but luckily there are several relatively simple ways to do so.

1. From the router configuration:

Access the Router configuration : Open your web browser and enter the ROUTER IP address into the address bar. Normally it is 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1

: Open your web browser and enter the ROUTER IP address into the address bar. Normally it is 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1 Enter your credentials: username and password.

Find a section called “Administration”, “system tools” or similar.

There, you could find the option of program reboots and you can choose the time What do you want me to do it.

2. Smart plugs:

If your router does not have the programming option, you can use an intelligent plug. These devices They allow you to program the ignition and off of any device connected to them. You just have to cOnfigure the intelligent plug to cut the energy to the router for a few minutes every day, which is equivalent to a reset.

3. Third parties applications:

There are some applications and tools that can help you manage your router, although automatic restart functionality may vary, some examples can be “Router Admin Setup Control” or “Router Setup Page”.