Internet has become indispensable in our life, and it is that more and more actions and tasks that we do in our day to day require the network to be able to be able. Therefore, Internet access is universal, and the solution we have found to have it is through the Wi -Fi.

At work, in the establishments and of your position in our homes to have wifi is more important since even having a television or a microwave, but still the WiFi router, that is, the device that is responsible for giving us this connection is a Great unknown to users.

And beyond installing and placing it the first time, the vast majority of what Users does not do anything again with him, or even review it. This even when the connection is bad, is interrupted or is simply not giving us the speed we need or expect from it.

But our router, like the vast majority of electronic devices and devices that we have at home It is full of functions for certain uses or changes that you can apply according to the time to improve its performance, And today we are going to focus on a small adjustment that you can make and that your Wifi will improve in just five minutes.

The simple adjustment in the router that improves your wifi

On this occasion we are going to focus on DNS technology (domain name system), which allows you to know the IP address of the domain you are looking for for your device to find it. That is, when you write a web address as “Electomista.es”, the DNS is in charge of Translate that name into a numerical IP address that devices (mobile, ordinance, tablet) understand.

The adjustment you must make in your router is to change the DNS that comes from the factory, which although they are well, they are well, They are not the fastest or efficient, and if what you are looking for is more speed when looking for things, in addition to more security In your network this is what you should do.

To change the DNS of your router you must:

?????? Access the configuration of your router: Open a web browser and write the IP address of your router in the address bar. In general, it is 192,168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1, but may vary. Enter the username and password that your Internet provider provided you or that you have configured. Find the WAN or Internet configuration section: the exact location can vary according to your router’s model, but is usually in the Internet connection configuration section. Modify the DNS servers: Look for the fields where the IP addresses of the DNS servers are entered. Replace the current DNS addresses you want to use.

Some of the most popular DNS servers are: Google Public DNS: 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4; Cloudflare 1.1.1.1: 1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1; OpenDNS: 208.67.222.222 and 208.67.220.220. It should be noted that not all routers allow you to change the DNS, so if you do not find the option, consult the manual of your router or the technical support of your Internet provider.