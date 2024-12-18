Blanca Romero and Kira Miro They lived similar anecdotes throughout their lives. This is how they agreed when responding in Martinez and brothers about her ‘earth swallow me’ moment – one of the classic questions -, and coincide with an element: breasts.

“I was on a plane with a friend and I was wearing a summer t-shirtas well as suspenders,” Kira described her anecdote. “When I woke up I wanted to go get water, so I went to the end of the plane,” she continued.

The passengers couldn’t stop looking to the protagonist of the story. “I thought they had recognized me,” he confessed. “I was talking to the flight attendant and when she asked me for a photo, I looked at myself and saw that I had one chest completely out.“He put his hands to his face out of shame.

Blanca Romerofor her part, remembered a very similar story when she heard her partner’s story. “We went out one night with some friends, and it was on the outskirts of Madrid,” he began. “There were no taxis and my colleague told me that I will take the motorcycle“He explained with a weak laugh.

“I was going on the M-30 and cars and trucks honked at me a lotso I looked in the rearview mirrors and saw that I had both breasts out and my shirt in the middle with the wind,” she said while everyone laughed with her. “Since I was wearing a helmet and no one saw me, I continued,” she concluded the story.