The outward resemblance of the Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk and her daughter Anna surprised fans after the last photo session. Relevant comments appeared in Instagram…

In a photo posted on the network, the 25-year-old blogger is captured in a milky dress with voluminous sleeves. The girl’s hair is partially gathered and styled in waves. Her look was complemented by bangs, nude makeup and small earrings. “Do you have such a desire when you want to change your appearance? (…) Tell me and bangs, yes or no? ” – she signed the post, which got more than 14 thousand likes.

Subscribers drew attention to the strong resemblance of Anna to her 50-year-old mother. “You are very beautiful and look so much like your mother. Health and long life for mom and you ”,“ A copy of mom! ”,“ Anechka, you look very much like mom here! ”,“ I thought it was Anastasia ”,“ Well, how can you be like mom! ” – they wrote.

In December 2020, the similarity of 18-year-old fashion model Demian with his famous mother, British actress and fashion model Elizabeth Hurley, surprised subscribers. In a black and white photo posted on social networks, he is captured with his mouth parted and long flowing hair, strands of which fall on his face. In the comments, fans noted the son’s similarity to the actress.