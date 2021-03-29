The photo of the American actress Kristen Stewart in the form of Princess Diana caused controversy on the network. The corresponding post and comments appeared on the Variety edition page in Instagram…

The above picture shows the celebrity in close-up with a bob cut in a white blouse with an animal print and a red and blue coat. Her image was complemented by large earrings with pearls and a sapphire ring, decorated with a diamond track.

It is noted that the shot was taken on the set of the feature film “Spencer”, in which 30-year-old Stewart plays the role of the mother of British princes Harry and William. The film was directed by the Chilean Pablo Larrain.

The new photo of the actress shared the opinions of subscribers. Some thought that Stewart did not look like Princess Diana: “No one will play Diana better than Emma Corrin”, “She is completely different from Diana. Just a girl in a blonde wig “,” This is the worst re-creation of the image of a famous person “,” She’s a terrible actress “,” Diana’s ring looked different. “

At the same time, other users defended the actress. “I couldn’t recognize her!”, “Best actress”, “I look forward to”, “I really see the similarities,” “How beautiful,” “Simply beautiful,” they commented.

Previously, Princess Diana’s hairstyle from the 1980s became a trend in 2021. This is a short layered bob. Actresses Emma Corrin and Kristen Stewart appeared in public with the mentioned hairstyle. In addition, supermodels Kaia Gerber and Hailey Baldwin, as well as actress Emma McKay, have shown various haircuts inspired by Princess Diana’s style on their social media pages.