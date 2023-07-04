Birdsong has inspired musicians from Bob Marley to Mozart and perhaps the earliest rhythm-thumping hunter-gatherers. And a growing body of research shows that the affinity human musicians feel for bird song has a solid scientific basis. Scientists are understanding more about the ability of bird species to learn, interpret, and produce songs much like our own.

Just like humans, birds learn songs from each other and practice to perfect them. And just as human speech differs from human music, bird calls, which serve as warnings and other forms of communication, differ from bird song. Although researchers still debate the functions of bird song, studies show that it is structurally similar to our own melodies. So are the birds making music?

“I’m not sure we can or want to define music,” said Ofer Tchernichovski, a zoologist and psychologist at the City University of New York. Still, bird song and human song share striking similarities. Songbirds change their tempo (speed), pitch (how high or low they sing), and timbre (pitch) to sing melodies that resemble our own melodies.

Other characteristics, such as cadence and tension, are also used in both bird song and human music, said Tina Roeske, a behavioral neurobiologist who specializes in bird song. Just as the familiar melody “En la Gruta del Rey de la Montaña” gradually increases speed “accelerating”, as it is known in musical terminology, so does the song of some birds, such as that of the nightingale.

While earlier studies focused on syntax, or how notes were arranged, newer research is also integrating rhythm by looking at how notes are timed. In human music, rhythm is often thought of as a steady beat. But in birdsong, rhythm refers to patterns of notes, regardless of whether they are repeated. Because of the speed at which birds sing — up to four times faster than most human music — that rhythm is “difficult for us to catch,” Roeske said.

She and Tchernichovski found that the rhythms of birdsong fell into three general categories: isochronous, in which the intervals between notes are equidistant; alternate, in which one note is longer than the previous one; and ornament, an exaggerated form of alternation. Human music also contains these rhythmic patterns.

In their 2020 study, they compared recordings of nightingales from across Europe to examples of music genres from around the world. They found that the birdsong and global musical forms had the same time components that form the basis of most melodies.

“We found that rhythm and syntax have a relationship that no one had thought of before,” said Jeffrey Xing, a graduate student in psychology at the University of California, San Diego, and author of a September 2022 paper discussing the song structure of the Australian Black-throated Executioners, which he said, “seem to prefer some song rhythms over others”, such as isochronous.

Hollis Taylor has dedicated her life’s work as a violinist and ornithologist to Black-throated tormentors. Taylor, who analyzed the rhythmic structures of birds with Xing, records the songs of birds in the deserts and savannahs of Australia in the middle of the night. Then, she transcribes her notes into musical notation. “The musician in me recognizes the musician in them,” Taylor said.

But scientists still wonder if birds sing for entertainment.

“What’s going on in the bird’s head when it’s singing?” asked Mike Webster, director of the Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology in New York State. Humans often sing when they’re happy or heartbroken, but do birds have that great an emotional range? Webster added another unknown: if the song in some species is for the males to attract the females, then why do some females sing?

“Female song actually arose very early in songbird evolution,” he said. “In species where the females do not sing, it is because they have lost the ability.” This suggests that it may once have been evolutionarily beneficial for them to sing, but why?

“Birds are constantly making sounds, and I think most of the time we don’t really know why, and we don’t know what they’re saying to each other,” Webster said.

