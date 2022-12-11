Chivas de Guadalajara and Athletic Bilbao face off this Sunday, December 11, in San Mamés in preparation for the Gernika Tree Trophy. The Sacred Flock comes from beating Getafe in a friendly. The rojiblancos are looking to get ready for their debut in the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX.
Chivas and Athletic are two institutions that have similar philosophies and that share several similarities. Both institutions use players from the same region or country, so they have a unique identity.
Although some of its statutes have changed over the years, Guadalajara has historically played with Mexican elements, either by birth or because their parents have nationality.
For its part, since 1948, the Bilbao team began to play exclusively with elements born in the Basque Country.
Athletic’s statutes have also changed over the years and the requirements have been made more flexible: currently elements trained in the club’s youth system and those who were trained in clubs in the Basque Country (Bizkaia, Gipuzkoa, Araba, Nafarroa, Lapurdi, Zuberoa and Nafarroa Behera) or who were born in these territories.
Athletic Bilbao is a team with a unique spirit in LaLiga.
In addition to their philosophy and identity elements, Chivas de Guadalajara and Athletic Bilbao share other elements. The main colors of both teams are red and white, their youth academies are very prolific, in addition to the fact that both institutions are committed to national or regional talent.
