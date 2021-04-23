Diego Pablo Simeone, together with his family and the Atlético de Madrid Foundation, have started today the sixth edition of the campaign ‘Against hunger we give everything’, which counts with the collaboration of the Spanish Red Cross and will run until next Friday, April 30. A solidarity action, which seeks to obtain the maximum possible food and funds to cover the usual demands attended by the Food Banks and where this year it is more necessary than ever for the social difficulties that have been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Natalia Simeone, Cholo’s sister and agent, attends AS to tell about the project and encourage the athletic fans to participate. “We started the campaign in 2015. One day, speaking with Diego, We had the need to return to Spain all the love and welcome that Diego had received in all the years he had been here and it seemed to us that taking action in solidarity was the right thing to do. And we came up with ‘Against hunger we give everything’. The dynamics of the action was to set up a store with the Red Cross boys on match day (first at the Vicente Calderón and since 2018 at the Wanda Metropolitano) and we summoned people, who brought non-perishable food (whole milk, cocoa, sugar, oil, preserves, rice, flour, salt, pasta, legumes and baby food) ”explains Natalia.

An act that concentrated the rojiblanca fans at the gates of the stadium and that was marked by the good atmosphere and the desire to collaborate. “The truth is that a very beautiful communion was always generated. Diego could not be present, but we were part of the family, Carla (Pereyra), me … waiting for all the athletic people who listened to the action and wanted to bring us some non-perishable food. Every year it was in this way with the exception of the past, that we made a special edition a month after being confined and we turned the donation towards sanitary elements, since, although hunger was hitting hard as it is today, it was much more urgent to theme of sanitary material ”.

Something that cannot be done this season due to the sanitary restrictions derived from the coronavirus, which still keep the stands of the stadium empty, but which will be carried out through the Atlético supporters’ clubs. “And this year again we find that we cannot be close, nothing can be mounted anywhere due to the limitations of COVID-19, but we can be united. We gave it one more turn and asked the Unión de Peñas to open its doors to us and There are 161 locations of the Atlético de Madrid clubs (located in Madrid, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura) that they will serve as a tent for us. We chose these locations, it must be clarified, due to a logistical issue that the Red Cross indicated to us. I know that there are many more Atlético supporters’ clubs, but they told us where the collection points have to be. We start today, April 23 and it is until April 30 included. Those who do not have a club club nearby can do so through the website (fundacionatleticodemadrid.com/logamostodo)”Affirms Natalia Simeone.

A measure that has been gaining strength over the years and that always looks up. “We are hoping to improve ourselves, because each year we have been able to take one more step. The first year we collected 10 tons (in 2015), the next 16 tons, in 2017 it was 18, in 2018 we reached 20 and in the last edition 30 tons. So we are very happy and we hope that this format will be successful, because unfortunately the queues of hunger, of people asking for food is something terrible and it will be great to be able to help a little from a place that touches us ”.

The campaign ‘Against hunger we give everything’ faces its year of greatest difficulty for collection, but also of greatest need due to the current situation. “We had the concern to do it, we could not pass the opportunity of this year without stopping doing it and they We asked the Red Cross to tell us how to make it safe and useful. Thinking and thinking it occurred to the boys of the Foundation to pull the fans, that instead of encouraging in the stadium open the doors to us and let them be our Metropolitan Wanda. The guys from the supporters’ clubs were super involved and I have great memories of all the years that we made the store on the side of the stadium. The peñas arrived, for example that of Morata de Tajuña, super noisy, singing, happy and lowering boxes and boxes with a huge illusion. The same thing when you saw an elderly person come with his bag and his cane that perhaps was the only thing he had to give and it did not matter. It is very exciting and like every year we will try to put the best against our toughest enemy, hunger.”Natalia Simeone sentenced.