I will refer to the complicated situation that exists in Mexican soccer, specifically in the now called MX Expansion League.

For a couple of years it was determined that there would be no promotion to the first division of national soccer and that led to various positions of some clubs, especially in those whose aspirations to reach the best of Aztec soccer were clear, having to “align ” to the new rules and accept (without much encouragement) the regulations on the new way of “rewarding” the champion.

There is something very important to mention, especially in the commercial part, where the so-called Silver Division no longer looks like it did years ago, being an abysmal sporting level compared to Liga MX, that is, there are few clubs that bet and invest in a squad that is really contending for the title, something that has been getting worse in recent years and takes away a lot of the spotlight around the expectations of the same fan, media and people linked to soccer.

However, there is something that has made everything worse, NO PROMOTION, since the champion team must settle for an economic prize of several million pesos, which although not bad at all, the main objective of most teams is reach the maximum circuit, a clear example of this is Dorados de Sinaloa, that after that decision that there is no promotion, the aurinegro team became a squad that develops players and competition for the top positions is not a priority, at least in my point of view.

What to do about this?

Honestly, there is not much to do, just hold on and hope that the Expansion League survives in the coming campaigns, even with franchises that have changed their scheme to be able to stay, so the immediate future does not look encouraging at all for a competition that It lacks the “jackpot”. Currently the “Champion of Champions” is being played between Atlante and Atlético Morelia, which years ago would be the Final for Ascent, where a different atmosphere was lived between teams, fans and the media, days where a ticket was eagerly sought to be Witness the new member of the First Division, but today he is only in the memory, at least for a few more tournaments.

Let’s hope that a light will emerge in the midst of all the gloom called “MEXICAN FOOTBALL”, where economic interests totally crush sports equity and, above all, the comprehensive development of the sport itself.

