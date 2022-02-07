There StMicroelectronics is one of the largest microchip manufacturers in the world. This is demonstrated by the numbers, which increased dramatically in the year that ended just over a month ago: turnover up by 25%, a net profit almost doubled, in short, it could not have been better. Also thanks to the car sectorfrom which came a strong demand for microchips and semiconductors: in the second half of 2021 the demand for this type of components dedicated to automotive and industrial accelerated significantly.

“It is true, we are witnessing a very strong digitalization of the car, driven primarily by safety, and electrification, dictated in turn by the rules imposed by governments, and then also by the fact that the customer experience now passes from software and hardware – StMicroelectronics CEO Jean-Marc Chery commented to Repubblica microphones – the I have a Maserati and I like the sound of its engine, but in a world of electric cars how will I feel it? And it is also true that throughout the industrial sector there is a continuous acceleration in the use of microchips, even if perhaps less visible “. The company’s number one also announced that a mega silicon pole for cars and industry will be born in Brianza: the company will work in that plant waferthen slices of silicon on which the microchips, with a diameter of 300 mm, are “engraved”, while today those of 200 mm are processed.

“This year we equip the plant with production machines, the first ones have already arrived, and we test products with customers. In the second half of 2022 the first line of industrialization will be ready. Then, in 2023, the goal is to grow in production capacity of 500 wafers every quarter, to reach half of the total capacity, or 4,000 wafers per week, by 2024. – added Chery – By 2026 at the latest, we should be producing at full capacity, which is 8,000 wafers per week. We will try to anticipate the goal at the end of 2025, but it also depends on the market. In any case Agrate will give us 11-12% of our global production as a unit at that point, but its weight as a value will be higher ”.