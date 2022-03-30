The original variant is behind 34% of infections, according to the latest Ministry report
The BA.2 lineage of the Ómicron variant, baptized as the ‘silent’ subvariant, is already behind more than six out of ten new cases of Covid in the Region of Murcia, according to estimates from the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health. from the samples sequenced in Microbiology of La Arrixaca.
The lineages BA.1, BA1.
Already a subscriber? Log in
#silent #Omicron #represents #cases #Region
Leave a Reply