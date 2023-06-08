Train screeches, bus horns, car horns, screams, works… This is the soundscape of any city, perhaps New York. There, in 2014, the mayor’s office of this American city launched a special number to address complaints about noise in the Big Apple. 260,000 complaints and an average decibel of 90, when the maximum recommended, according to the WHO, should not exceed 65 dB during the day. A few kilometers from Time Square, under the feet of the Statue of Liberty, those sounds are not heard, but others are.

Ferries, boats, boats, fish… This is the soundtrack of the deep sea and in some cases it can be even worse. “We could say that the sound of the Mediterranean, for example, is similar to that of one of the busiest streets in the world,” he points out. Marta Solé, researcher at the Bioacoustic Applications Laboratory of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia on the occasion of World Oceans Day.

See also More students to raise grade in the Ebau playoff Thus listen a sailboat… Thus listen a sailboat… Thus listen a sailboat… Thus listen a sailboat…

It is estimated that each year more than 220,000 ships pass through the Mediterranean, from pleasure boats to large ships and not forgetting ferries or fishing boats that go out to fish every day. Noise pollution is not a problem exclusive to mare nostrumIt also happens in the North Sea, in the Caribbean and in any ocean that comes to mind. It is enough to throw a hydrophone, a specific microphone for these taraes, into the salty waters to discover its soundtrack.



CSIC







A curious spy who is capable of capturing the collapse of glaciers, raindrops plunging into the depths or how different marine animals communicate with each other. “It is a symphony of life that is heard more and more faintly, affected by the loss of abundance of marine animals and by the noise that masks those natural sounds,” he explains. Carlos Duarte, Spanish scientist who holds the Tarek Ahmed Juffali Research Chair in Red Sea Ecology at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (Kaust) and scientific adviser to the Ocean Born Foundation. “The fact that the sea is silent is a myth,” says Solé. “Each place has its soundscape and it is made up of all the inhabitants of that area, the rest is a myth,” he adds.

If there is an orca nearby, it is very likely that this will be heard If there is an orca nearby, it is very likely that this will be heard If there is an orca nearby, it is very likely that something similar to this will be heard If there is an orca nearby, it is very likely that something similar to this will be heard oh

A fable that Jacques-Yves Cousteau, a French researcher and marine biologist, left in the collective imagination with his documentary ‘The world of silence’. “Even the plants make noise when they do photosynthesis with their bubbles,” says Solé. However, human intervention in recent years is changing the sound of the seas and oceans: “It has introduced a cacophony of noise into the ocean, mainly through maritime transport, but also through many other activities, which On the one hand, they force the animals to raise their ‘voice’ to be able to communicate and, when their level is excessive, it silences them and prevents this task”, Duarte points out in the world oceans day.

“This has been happening since the Industrial Revolution”, highlights the researcher at the Bioacoustic Applications Laboratory of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia. Anthropocentric noises in seas and oceans have become a worldwide problem. “It has received very little attention,” denounces Duarte. Until barely two decades ago, “there was no awareness of the problem of noise pollution,” Solé details.

1,500

meters per second is the speed at which sound travels in salt water

The inhabitants of the deep sea have their own language and use sounds to communicate. In fact, several investigations have shown that each dolphin has a unique whistle that allows them to identify each other, as if it were their name.

bottlenose dolphins use echolocation to locate food bottlenose dolphins use echolocation to locate food bottlenose dolphins use echolocation to locate food bottlenose dolphins use echolocation to locate food

The problem is that this communication “now is more complex, because we have incorporated motors or drilling to prospect for oil or to install offshore wind power,” warns Solé. All animals, from invertebrates to whales, use the sound of the sea as a guide to explore their habitat.

When a humpback whale appears in the ocean you hear this… …and this is the sound a rorqual whale makes When a humpback whale appears in the ocean you hear this… …and this is the sound a rorqual whale makes When a humpback whale appears in the ocean you hear this… …and this is the sound a rorqual whale makes When a humpback whale appears in the ocean you hear this… …and this is the sound a rorqual whale makes

The speed of sound in salt water is 1,500 m/s. “If you are in Barcelona you can hear a ship leaving Mallorca, sound travels at a very fast speed,” says Solé. An advantage that animals have taken advantage of, but that has now been masked.

«If you are in Barcelona you can hear a ship leaving Mallorca, sound travels at a very fast speed» marta sole Researcher at the Bioacoustic Applications Laboratory of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia

Precisely, “the Mediterranean is one of the most polluted,” explains Marta Solé. “Being a closed sea, the distance is shorter and more noise accumulates,” she adds. In 2016, a report promoted by the Mar Blava Alliance revealed numerous acoustic black spots in this body of water.

Subsea drilling sounds like this Subsea drilling sounds like this Subsea drilling sounds like this Subsea drilling sounds like this

The conclusions, focused on the period 2005-2015, revealed an increase in human activity in the search for fossil fuel deposits under the seabed that caused high-intensity acoustic waves, similar to an explosion. “They cause a noise level in the marine environment of 10,000 times to 100,000 times greater than the engine of a jet aircraft,” the text warned.

stressed animals



In the same way that the noise caused by traffic causes some 6,000 urgent admissions and some 500 deaths a year in the Community of Madrid, according to data from the Carlos III Health Institute, noise pollution “also harms animals.

The sound level generated doubles the pain threshold in humans and causes irreversible physiological damage and even death in cetaceans, turtles, fish and invertebrates. “Perhaps the most studied have been cetaceans, because they are the most glamorous,” explains Solé. «What happens is that they are not so affected, because they hear these noises and they leave. Although there have also been many strandings because they end up disoriented by the noise of the boats, “replies the expert.

Laboratory of Bioacoustic Applications of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia





Beyond whales, sperm whales, dolphins or orcas, the oceans and seas are inhabited by hundreds of living beings that “noise can cause great damage to their structures that prevent the proper functioning of their vital functions,” he warns. “It can cause a rise in stress indicators and generate malformations that make them more vulnerable to predators, for example.”

“Noise can cause a rise in stress indicators in marine animals” marta sole Researcher at the Bioacoustic Applications Laboratory of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia

However, all this problem has an easy solution. “It is as simple as improving ship propellers to reduce their vibration, which is the greatest source of noise at sea, which would also improve their energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” reveals Carlos Duarte. “The problem is that no one has paid attention to it,” he adds.