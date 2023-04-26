What is silence? By its definition it is the absence of sound, but how does it sound? Listening to it is impossible, because we live surrounded by noise. Voices, horns, music, words, bells, cars, motorcycles, animals, planes or trains. All of them make up an endless list of sounds that leave their mark on health, because “noise kills”, say various entities and public organizations on International Noise Awareness Day. Although we do not realize it, it is always present:

This is stated, for example, by the data from the Carlos III Health Institute in which, only in the Community of Madrid, the noise caused by traffic is “a variable related to hospital admissions for emergency mental health in general for all age groups” and is associated with about 6,000 urgent admissions and about 500 deaths each year.

“We are increasingly aware of air pollution, but the acoustics are not visible at all because we think that the noise is annoying even though it has a lot of crumbs,” explains Carlota Sáenz de Tejada, postdoctoral researcher at the Urban Planning Initiative, Medio Environment and Health of ISGlobal.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), noise is highly harmful and one of the environmental factors that causes the most changes in health, after air pollution.

“We could say that to live in a healthy world we should be below 65 dB” louis lassaletta Head of the Otology section in the Otorhinolaryngology Service at the La Paz University Hospital in Madrid

Road traffic is the most common source of noise pollution in cities. Noise levels that far exceed the levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO):

In the late 1990s, the WHO recommended that outdoor noise levels during the day should not exceed 65 decibels (dB) and below 55 at night. Five years ago, the organization chaired by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revised these guidelines and lowered the thresholds for road traffic to below 53 decibels during the day and 45 at night. “We could say that to live in a healthy world we should be below 65 dB,” says Luis Lassaletta, head of the Otology section at the Otorhinolaryngology Service at the La Paz University Hospital in Madrid and president of the Otology Commission of the Spanish Society of Otorhinolaryngology. Although “there is evidence of damage to health above 54 dB”, adds Sáenz de Tejada.

According to WHO data, around 113 million Europeans are affected by long-term exposure to daytime, evening and nighttime traffic noise of at least 55 decibels. In addition, 22 million Europeans are exposed to high noise levels from rail traffic, 4 million to high noise levels from aircraft and less than 1 million to high noise levels from industries.

“We have to have a double consideration,” says Dr. Lassaletta. “On the one hand the intensity and on the other the exposure time,” he adds. The European Environment Agency (EEA) states that “more than 50% of the inhabitants of urban areas are exposed to noise levels of 55 decibels or more during the day, evening and night period evaluated and it is a long-term exposure” .

However, this average, on some occasions, can even rise above 100 dB. A busy street or sidewalk construction work under the house can reach very high peaks.

“In short times” -explains the president of the Otology Commission of the Spanish Otorhinolaryngology Society- “the limit is considered to be more or less 80 or 85 decibels, that is a loud noise and from there it can already damage the hearing” he warns. A concert or a football game can also generate these spikes, “but we don’t have to demonize it,” Lassaletta details. “You have to live it with a little head,” he adds.

«Illly practiced leisure or noisy professions such as construction, musicians, nightclub waiters, gardeners or early childhood education teachers, also considerably affect hearing health. The European Agency for Health and Safety at Work (EU-OSHA) ensures that between 25% and 33% of workers are exposed to excessive noise for at least a quarter of their working day.

Despite the community directives that “have to be reviewed,” warns Sáenz de Tejada, the noise is still too loud for the population. “It is clear that we cannot live without sounds and the reduction of noise pollution to ‘zero’ is unrealistic,” explains the EEA.

Some of the measures include the use of smoother asphalt or the reduction of speed to 30 km/h. In addition, a significant number of cities have implemented the so-called quiet zones to escape the noise of the city. “However, we have detected problems related to the availability and access to these sites, especially in the noisiest urban centers,” says the European agency.

Although hearing problems are usually associated with older people, “more and more young people are at risk of hearing loss,” answers Clara Rabat, CSR manager at Gaes Amplifion. In fact, almost a third of Spanish households, specifically 30.5%, declare that they are bothered by sounds generated outside their homes, according to a report prepared by DKV in collaboration with Gaes Amplifion.

premature deaths causes exposure to environmental noise, according to the European Environment Agency

The EEA estimates that long-term exposure to environmental noise causes 12,000 premature deaths. Although the list of side effects is even longer: it contributes to 48,000 new cases of ischemic heart disease every year throughout Europe; It is estimated that 22 million people suffer from major chronic complaints and that 6.5 million people suffer from severe and chronic sleep disturbances.

“Those are the most serious effects,” says Carlota Sáenz de Tejada, “but there are more and more studies that link the impact of noise with metabolic problems such as obesity or diabetes,” he says.

Among the most affected groups are vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, pregnant women, people with limited economic resources and people with previous illnesses, as well as the youngest. “There may come a time when our ears do not hear that noise, but our body does react to that stimulus,” warns Sáenz de Tejada.

A response that occurs through stress hormones that cause blood pressure to rise and “become chronic, giving rise to long-term illnesses,” highlights the ISGlobal researcher.

Some health problems that some citizens already suffer. “We have had many sleep disorders, hearing loss or personality disorders,” replies Julián Díaz, a resident of Coslada, a town in Madrid a few kilometers from the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas Airport. They hear this every minute or minute and a half:

“It has an impact on health and, obviously, on day-to-day life,” Itxaso Villelabeitia, a doctor in internal medicine and member of the Board of Prou ​​Soroll, a Catalan association affected by the flights from the Josep Tarradellas Airport, answers on the other end of the phone. Barcelona-El Prat. “You have to turn the TV up twice as loud, because when a plane goes by you can’t hear it,” she adds.

In the case of Julián, his house and that of his neighbors in the Barrio de la Estación, as the area in which they live is called, is within the easement area of ​​the Madrid aerodrome. “They considered moving the entire neighborhood and then they opted for soundproofing,” says Díaz. “We had 140 dB peaks,” he notes. “Of course it has influenced our state of health, how can it not?”

In the case of Itxaso, “my house is 10 kilometers away, but not within the easement zone,” he says. “They have no legal obligation to reduce the acoustic impact.” The sound of the takeoff or landing reaches his house “depending on the wind or the configuration of the Prat,” explains Villelabeitia. “Some night at 4 in the morning an airplane has woken us up,” he points out. “It affects health and I know many people who have sold their house because it can’t take it.”

Both the WHO and different organizations of the European Union demand that national and municipal governments establish measures to reduce noise pollution levels. However, noise maps show that cities are getting busier:

In the European Union, cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants must report these levels using noise maps. In Spain, all the agglomerations that exceed this figure, as well as the large transport axes, already have noise maps. However, Brussels is aware that its plans to end this problem are complicated. “More needs to be done to take the necessary measures to address noise pollution, especially in the implementation of the EU Directive on environmental noise,” warns the EEA.