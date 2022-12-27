Thirst is the body’s way of telling us it’s running out of water. It is normal to feel thirsty when the weather is hot or after exercise. But constantly craving water could be a sign of something very serious.

According to the British National Health Service (NHS), feeling thirsty all the time is a common symptom of type 2 diabetes.

A patient can suffer from diabetes for a long time without being detected because its symptoms are difficult to identify, or are often ignored, which is why it is described as a “silent killer”.

The serious condition, resulting from high levels of obesity, increases the risk of death, heart attacks and strokes, among other complications, which is why it is important to seek treatment as soon as possible if you suspect that you may have it, according to «rt».

Health authorities say people can live for up to ten years with type 2 diabetes – the most common type – before diagnosis.

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the insulin made by the pancreas does not work properly, or the pancreas cannot produce enough of this hormone. This means that the levels of glucose (sugar) in the blood become too high.

According to the NHS, symptoms of type 2 diabetes that you should watch out for include:

Urinating more than usual, especially at night

Feeling very tired

Losing weight without trying

– Itching around the genital tract, or frequent thrush

Wounds that take longer than usual to heal

– Blurred vision

These are the most common signs commonly reported by those with the condition. But there are a number of other rare symptoms that may alert you to this disease. They include:

Dark skin spots

Frequent infections

Itchy skin

Dry mouth

– irritability

Bad breath

tingling or numbness

Poor dental health