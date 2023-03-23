Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno revealed in an interview with Bankier.pl that the development of the remake of Silent Hill 2 for PS5 is close to completion. However, he stressed that this does not necessarily mean that the release is imminent, explaining that the release date will ultimately be decided by the publisher. konami.

“Silent Hill 2 it is technically ready. This doesn’t mean the game is over, but we’re close. However, the question of the release schedule is in the hands of our partners; how the promotion will be and when the title will be released is not directly in our hands.

The interview delves a little deeper into Bloober Team’s strategy for the future. Babieno said that the ambition of the Polish studio is to be as big and respected as Naughty Dogand also hinted that the developer might adopt the cross-media strategy of sonywith the critically acclaimed HBO TV show reviving sales of The Last of Us. Additionally, he talked a bit about virtual reality, explaining that he believes it’s the future of horror, but that he wants to build games specifically for this medium, rather than port existing projects as the studio has done in the past. We would be very interested to see what he could do with PSVR2and Babieno added that he is convinced that his company will achieve success in the sector before 2027.

Via: resetter