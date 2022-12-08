The band did “clean” jobs, “very professional.” They quietly entered the houses they had peeked at, generally isolated and in towns in empty Spain, stole only jewelry, money and technology and retired to rest. Only they worked “one week yes and no other”, according to sources from the Civil Guard of Salamanca, a province that they worked at the beginning of the year and where they had generated “great social alarm among the citizens.” In the last 40 blows they had dealt, they had won 800,000 euros, which means a booty of 20,000 euros per stick. The group of robbers from Albania had returned to Spain to do the winter season, when there are fewer daylight hours and, therefore, the labor-criminal hours extends. They had settled in a rental house in Gandia (Valencia), in the peace of mind that they were not identified, since some of them had up to three different legal identities.

The Civil Guard has arrested seven people of Albanian origin as alleged perpetrators of “at least” 40 robberies throughout Spain, always with the same method and acting “in a very professional manner”, say the sources consulted. “This band came to do the season and left. They had a lot of trade ”, they add. The group was detected in March in the province of Salamanca, where they carried out a series of blows without leaving a trace. In fact, they attacked that province, but, really, they were installed in a rural house in a town in Ávila, where they returned with the loot safely.

Both the number of blows they have dealt (at least 40) and the provinces in which they have worked so far this year give an idea of ​​their itinerant nature, especially since “with the return of winter hours, the agents detected that They had acted again.” They have assaulted houses in Salamanca, Valladolid, León, Palencia, La Rioja, Navarra and Zaragoza, which demonstrates their preference for towns in empty Spain, especially the most depopulated provinces of Castilla y León

The gang’s working method consisted of looking at good-sized inhabited houses in rural areas, if possible isolated. Better first residences than second. After keeping an eye on the objective, they used to take advantage of a moment when the inhabitants were not there to attack, especially if it was at night. “They enter quietly, despite everything. We are not aware that they have perpetrated attacks in their robberies, nor that they have tied anyone up. It can be said that they were clean”, explains a source from the armed institute. And no mobile phones to talk to each other: they used walkie-talkies (radio).

And, once the work was completed, they retired to rest, so that weeks of robberies alternated with weeks of leisure. And what better place than a rented house on the coastal Gandia, where they came and went in coaches. renting. The band had come to this town in the Valencian Community from Portugal. “They used the Lisbon airport to fly from Albania and from there enter and leave Spain,” says the Civil Guard, which enlisted the support of the Polícia de Segurança Pública de Portugal and the Albanian police to join Operation Rovisa.

The seven now detained were identified, despite the fact that the members of the band “changed their names regularly in their country of origin”, to the point that some of them had “three different names and identifications”, which made it difficult for the Guardia Civil to track them down. “The problem is that all the identities are legal, with slight changes, because they did it legally in their country,” says the source consulted.

In the exploitation of the operation, a total of five entries and searches were made in homes in Madrid and Valencia, where, in addition to the seven arrests, a large amount of jewelry, cash and technology was seized, the loot with which They were going to leave, after passing through a fence. The investigation has been directed by the Court of Instruction number 2 of Salamanca.