In the memory of thousands of inhabitants in Mexico, the scars of the earthquakes that occurred in September 2017 still survive. With just 12 days apart, two strong earthquakes of magnitude 8.2 and 7.1 would leave a balance of more than 470 deaths and thousands of injured in the country. Almost four years after this tragedy, a group of experts reveals in an investigation recently published in the scientific journal Nature Communications that at the time of these devastating shocks, several slow or silent earthquakes took place in an unprecedented way in the region, resulting in a cascade of events, including the aforementioned earthquakes.

The investigation Short-term interaction between silent and devastating earthquakes in Mexico discloses that the role of slow earthquakes in the seismic cycle was predominant at the beginning of two of the most recent major earthquakes in the country. The analysis of the seismotectonic data between 2016 and 2019 shows the causal relationship between the slow earthquakes that occurred in Guerrero and Oaxaca and the earthquakes of September 7 of magnitude 8.2 – the largest earthquake recorded in the country – in the Gulf from Tehuantepec; the earthquake that occurred 12 days later, on September 19, on the border between the States Puebla and Morelos of magnitude 7.1 and the earthquake of 7.2 registered five months later in Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca, more than 250 kilometers from the two previous earthquakes.

The researcher at the Institute of Geophysics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and coordinator of the study, Víctor M. Cruz-Atienza, explains that, like normal or fast earthquakes, slow or silent earthquakes are landslides in contact between two tectonic plates, but with the exception that these movements can last weeks or months, so they are imperceptible to humans. “The last four subduction earthquakes in Mexico, since 2014, were preceded by a deep slow earthquake. That is a correlation that does not necessarily imply a physical interaction between them. We know, for example, that there are many slow earthquakes that have occurred without there being a fast earthquake immediately afterwards, so we can conclude that slow earthquakes seem to be a preponderant factor for the initiation of rapids, that is, a necessary condition. , but not enough to guarantee the rupture of a large earthquake. This is true in light of our current observation capacity, ”he asserts.

Based on this broad measurement of the earthquakes recorded between 2016 and 2019 in Mexico, experts have revealed the complex physical interaction between large violent earthquakes and slow or silent earthquakes. The study allowed describing that before the earthquake of September 7, 2017 in Tehuantepec, the largest ever recorded in the country, two large slow earthquakes were occurring, one in Guerrero and the other in Oaxaca, which had begun in June of that year and that lasted until the day of the violent rupture in Tehuantepec (Chiapas) that left a balance of more than a hundred deaths in the south of the country.

Evolution of the slip rate at the interface of the plate in southeastern Mexico. Nature Communications

Starting with the 8.2 earthquake in Tehuantepec, researchers warn of a chain reaction that ended five months later with the February 16 earthquake, of magnitude 7.2, in Pinotepa Nacional in the state of Oaxaca. In between, one of the most important ruptures occurred: the fateful earthquake of September 19, 2017 that left a balance of 369 dead, of which 220 corresponded to Mexico City as well as hundreds of collapsed buildings.

The research suggests that the occurrence of the great Tehuantepec earthquake anticipated the occurrence of the fateful earthquake registered on September 19 of that same year. “What we postulate is that the seismic waves of that 8.2 magnitude earthquake were so large that they modified, that is, they softened, let’s call it that in informative terms, the materials of the geological fault where the Puebla-Morelos earthquake broke 12 days later, also facilitating the extraordinary succession of slow earthquakes in the region, and even the rupture of the Pinotepa Nacional earthquake, five months later, on February 16, 2018 ”, explains Cruz-Atienza.

The study also delves into how seismic waves from the great 8.2 magnitude earthquake strongly altered the recurrence and magnitude of subsequent slow earthquakes throughout southern Mexico, completely changing the deformation pattern of the continental crust. Before this earthquake, slow earthquakes occurred every four years in Guerrero and every 1.5 years in Oaxaca, approximately. After the great earthquake, these silent earthquakes occurred in much shorter periods of time, between 0.25 and 0.5 years. Based on the analysis of the data and sophisticated models, the researchers also demonstrated that one of the slow earthquakes that occurred in early 2018 in Oaxaca triggered the rupture of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Pinotepa Nacional, and that in turn the waves Seismic from this earthquake caused another large slow earthquake in the Chica coast of Guerrero.

Image of the research directed by Víctor M. Cruz-Atienza, published in ‘Nature Communications’

For two decades, the international scientific community has been studying the relationship between these slow earthquakes and the occurrence of potentially devastating earthquakes, a question that now has further evidence from the findings of the last three major earthquakes in Mexico. For the analysis of the geodetic data obtained from the records of 57 global positioning stations (GPS) located in the country, sophisticated mathematical and computational models were used. “What is extraordinary here is, on the one hand, this succession of seismic events, a chain that involved the physical interaction between slow and fast earthquakes for almost two years, causing three devastating earthquakes in just five months. And, on the other hand, the unprecedented alteration of the cycle of slow earthquakes, at the regional level. The origin of all this was the seismic waves of the great Tehuantepec earthquake, whose amplitude has not been compared since there are seismic records in the country “, adds Cruz-Atienza, distinguished by the magazine Nature as one of the top ten scientists in the world in 2017 and book author and book author Earthquakes, a daily threat.

The study concludes that continuous monitoring of both the continental deformation and the seismic properties of the crust is essential to assess the possibility of large earthquakes in the future and to have a clearer idea of ​​the temporal evolution of the seismic threat in Mexico.

