90 percent of cases of blindness caused by glaucoma It could be avoided by reviews. According to Dr. Alfredo Marchena, a specialist in this disease of the Ophthalmology Unit of Quirónsalud Elche and Gran Alacant, from the age of 40 the periodic checks are “fundamental” to “stop” the progress of this pathology.

In a statement, Quirónsalud remembers that Glaucoma “has no symptoms”so it is considered as a “silent disease.” He also explains that, in the case of patients who have relatives who have suffered it, it is “indispensable” to advance these reviews.

Despite the advances, there are still many people who do not know that they suffer glaucoma. According to Marchena, “In most cases the patient is not aware that the disease suffers Until it has lost much of the visual field. “

This pathology affects 6% of the population and is associated with other visual diseases such as myopia and high -graduation farsightedness, in addition to metabolic patients such as diabetics, as this specialist points out.

The People with the greatest risk of developing the disease are those over 60 and who have direct relatives who have suffered glaucoma, as well as black or Asian individuals. Also those who suffer from high myopia or have a history of other eye diseases.

Quirónsalud explains that the test to detect glaucoma consists of a tonometry to check if there is high intraocular pressure. “It is a quick, simple and painless proof that will rule out those subjects that can suffer glaucomatous damage, since it is the most important risk factor for the development of this disease, which can lead to blindness if it is not treated in time,” said the doctor.