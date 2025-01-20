As the years go by, women experience different symptoms, typical of menopause. Some of them include hot flashes, night sweats, weight gain, weakening of bones, or loss of muscle mass. As estrogen levels decrease, risks of suffering from certain diseases. For example, heart disease, since it increases blood pressure. Sometimes hormones can influence whether or not you suffer from a pathology. This is what happens with the Acute Hepatic Porphyria (PHA), a disease that many women suffer from, some even without knowing it.

They suffer it 90% of women. But what is this due to? To investigate the matter we have contacted the Dr. Delia D’Avola, specialist in the Hepatology Unit from the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, a member center of Grupo Top Doctors, who will explain to Women What is Acute Hepatic Porphyria, and if it can be prevented. Likewise, it will specify the symptoms and possible treatments.

What is acute hepatic porphyria and why does it affect women so much?

As the expert mentions, acute hepatic porphyrias are “a group of four hereditary diseasesof a genetic nature, which are due to defects in the activity of some proteins (enzymes) involved in the production of a substance, called heme.”

Heme is part of well-known proteins such as hemoglobin, although it is also found in other important proteins such as myoglobin (present in muscle) and other enzymes such as cytochromes and catalases.

These are distributed throughout the body and are responsible, among other things, for transport and release energy necessary for the functions of cells, to intervene in the defense against microorganisms and in the detoxification of substances and drugs.

It should be noted that not all those who inherit the disease have symptoms throughout their lives. In general, these diseases manifest themselves only after puberty in only 10-20% of patients who have inherited the genetic defect, the rest They are asymptomatic carriers, as occurs for example with endometriosis.

Now the question is, why does it affect women more? According to the specialist, the influence of sex hormones in triggering symptoms is one of the reasons why more than 80% of patients with acute porphyrias are women.

What are the symptoms of acute hepatic porphyria?



Abdominal pain is the main symptom of PHA Pexels

The main symptom of acute porphyrias is abdominal pain“but it can affect other parts of the body including the extremities and thorax.” The pain occurs in crises usually lasting a few days.

In many cases the pain is accompanied by other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, constipation, muscle weakness, tachycardia, hypertensive crises and neurological symptoms such as anxiety, hallucinations and less frequently seizures.

Furthermore, in some types of acute porphyria, skin symptoms that are triggered after exposure to sunlight. Typically the urine of patients during an acute attack has a reddish color, especially after exposure to light and this is what gives the disease its name (Porphyry = red in Greek).

Regarding complicationsthe expert points out that if an acute attack is not recognized in time it can threaten the patient’s life. Because the symptoms are not very specific and we speak of a “rare disease”, it is very common for a certain amount of time to pass from the beginning of the symptoms to the diagnosis of the disease.

The doctor assures that the symptoms are the same between men and women but in them there can be a difference. monthly frequency of attacks especially in the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle, because hormonal changes can act as triggers for an acute attack.





How to avoid porphyria?



Eating a balanced diet can reduce the frequency of typical PHA attacks. Carlos Gawronski

As it is a genetic disease, once inherited, “there are no remedies to prevent it,” he says. However, it is possible reduce the frequency of attacks acute through the control of factors that can act as inducers.

In addition to hormones, fasting, low-carbohydrate diets, alcohol intake, tobacco, intense stress and various drugs are known triggering factors and can be controlled to try to reduce the frequency of acute attacks once the disease is diagnosed.





Treatment for porphyria

The treatment It is established on a case-by-case basis depending on the intensity and frequency of the attacks and must be led by a specialized team. Delia expresses that there are patients who only have 1 or 2 attacks in their life, while others who experience attacks every few weeks.

Controlling triggering factors is the first therapeutic measure to prevent attacks. In the most severe cases, treatments aimed at modulating hormonal activity or even treatments that modulate genetic expression using interfering RNA technologies can be implemented.

On the other hand, he explains that intravenous heme replacement is essential during acute attacks and can save the lives of patients suffering from an attack. Most women with acute porphyria today can carry a pregnancy normally but they require specialized monitoring both in the pregnancy planning phase and during it.

