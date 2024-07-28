EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Assilem Llanos Izquierdo is 9 years old and never stops moving around the small living room of the house. He grabs decorations from a table with some apprehension, hugs someone, stops for a moment, and moves again. He has a colorful headband on his head, a pink T-shirt, lead-colored sweatpants, and black and white sneakers. He also has a tender look and a somewhat agitated expression.

The little girl suffers from Schaff-Yang syndrome, a very rare variant of the autism spectrum, of which there are only about 200 cases in the world. Every time a blast is heard as a result of the construction of the Chancay megaport and its facilities, the little girl is very scared. “For me it is torture every day because I see how the uncontrolled work of the Cosco company affects the health and life of my daughter,” says Melissa Izquierdo, her mother, while trying to hold her to calm her down a bit.

Cranes work on the construction of the port, in August 2022. Cesar Barreto (AP)

What is hardly talked about

For the moment, there is no way around it. Since construction began on the gigantic infrastructure, located 71 kilometres from Lima, in 2016, the lives of the people of Chancaya have changed. According to some, for the better: this gigantic port, owned by the Chinese state-owned company Cosco Shipping, will turn Peru into an almost unrivalled connection centre in the region. It will have 15 jetties (it currently has four) that will allow huge ships to enter and a depth of at least 20 metres.

According to Carlos Aquino, an economist and professor at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, the port “will operate 24 hours a day, in a computerized manner” and will connect commercial ships from other Latin American states with Asia, saving them about 15 days of travel.

The bay and the town of Chancay. Paul Gambin (Bloomberg)

However, for Melissa Izquierdo and other citizens of Chancay, once known for its artisanal and industrial fishing potential, the new era will not be so happy. “Our lives have changed completely, our homes and our health have been affected,” says Miriam Arce, from the Chancay Defense Front, who lives almost behind the huge facilities.

An event that occurred on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 seems to prove him right. Around 9 a.m., in the Chancay area called Peralvillo, The ground collapsed and about ten houses were cracked.two of them severely. The event was a consequence of the construction of an underground tunnel that is part of the port complex.

The company compensated those affected, but the incident sparked a protest in Chancay and sowed some distrust in the town. So far, at the scene of the incident, a house can be seen leaning as a result of the incident. In addition two workers who worked in the infrastructure have died between May and July while carrying out their duties.

The tunnel being built for the megaport and the houses on the hill it runs through, seen on March 19. Klebher Vasquez (Getty Images)

The sea is not calm

The work has also become more complicated for the veteran fishermen of the port of Chancay. “Now we have to go further away to fish,” says one of them, who prefers to remain anonymous. The construction of the infrastructure has caused the seabed to be dredged. If they used to catch corvinas in the sector called La Punta, the arrival of the port has displaced them to more remote areas, which makes the fishermen feel that fishing today is more complicated, that it takes them more time and they get less product. “When Cosco was not there, I would return loaded in about four hours,” says another man of the sea. “Now, it is not like that anymore.”

Fishermen in the bay of the town of Chancay, on March 5. Paul Gambin (Bloomberg)

Antony Apeño, biologist of the NGO Cooperationexplains that “the alterations in the seabed have generated a decomposition of the habitat of benthic organisms (shellfish and other species), which serve as food for the fish.” The fishermen, he points out, will have to move to other areas and will enter into competition with those from other ports.

The company admits that it has affected the fauna, and is therefore compensating the fishermen. In a statement sent to América Futura, Cosco points out that, in addition to financial support, they are supported with “student scholarships, technical inspection of the vessels and job retraining programs.” But not everyone wants to leave their activity and take up jobs they never knew.

Men work on the construction of the megaport, on March 19. Klebher Vasquez (Getty Images)

There is also fear of the real impact on the marine ecosystem. Biologist Stefan Austermhule prepared a report where he makes several observations to the Modification of the Environmental Impact Study (MEIA) carried out in 2020 to correct the original Environmental Impact Study (EIA), which dates back to 2013. This modification alone suggests that the process has been problematic.

According to the report, the recovery of the seabed will take between 3 and 15 years, and not, as the company claims, a period of “more than one year and less than 10.” Austermhule maintains that this period will increase if the company carries out more dredging.

A wetland in the eye of the storm

Austermuhle presented 50 observations to the MEIA and says that 29 of them have not been addressed. In addition to those referring to the marine ecosystem and benthic fauna, there are three referring to the Santa Rosa wetland, an ecosystem very close to the mega-infrastructure. It has 78 hectares and is still beautiful: it has several bodies of water, a green blanket and hundreds of birds fluttering around.

This ecosystem is home to 44 species of plants and 73 species of birds, some of which migrate from the high Andean areas, such as the yanavico (Plegadis ridgwayi) and the puna duck (Anas puna). Others, such as Franklin’s gull (Larus pipixcans), come from North America. Since 2020, the place is an Environmental Conservation Area (ACA).

Biologist Beatriz Alcántara, who is currently consulting on the wetland for Cosco, explained in a 2009 study He added that it is a unique site, as it has 44 species of native and introduced plants, something unusual in this type of ecosystem. He added that he does not believe that the biggest problem is the megaport, but rather the presence of other polluting agents.

Something similar is stated in a study presented in January of this year by the National Water Authority of Peru (ANA), which reveals that there are nine threats to the wetland, including sheep and cattle grazing, the discharge of agricultural waste, the dumping of solid waste and chicken farming. “None of them have to do with the megaport,” emphasizes Alcántara.

Williams Jurado, coordinator of the Environmental Monitoring Committee of the Santa Rosa Wetland, says that the noise and the movement of land has affected the birds, and that several “have gone further south, and you don’t see as many as before.” This is the case of the migratory Franklin’s gull, which, according to his testimony, now spends less time in the swamp.

However, for biologist Alcántara, there are birds that are more disturbed by the sound of a predatory bird than by an explosion. When asked about this, Antonio Tovar, a biologist at the National Agrarian University of La Molina, said that, depending on the species, there are birds that adapt better to the presence of humans than others, which are also very sensitive to explosions.

The Chancay megaport will undoubtedly bring benefits to the country: the Government estimates that it will generate 7,500 direct and indirect jobs and will position Peru as a strategic commercial point. In addition, according to the company specialized in managing supply chains NowportsThis will reduce logistics costs and alleviate congestion at El Callao, the port next to Lima.

The problem is that public discourse on the issue seems very focused only on economic benefits, as demonstrated by recent statements by President Dina Boluarte. But the bonanza is not reaching everyone. Melissa Izquierdo is still waiting for an agreement between herself and the company managing the project to provide more assistance to her daughter, who suffers daily as a result of the explosions. Arce, for his part, is worried about the future of his family. The price of land in Chancay has skyrocketed from one dollar per square meter to 1,000 dollars. As the noise of the operations can be heard and the noisy passage of trucks can be seen through this previously quiet town, he reflects: “It is possible that we will have to leave here.”