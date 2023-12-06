The virus begins to spread again: in a month there have already been 900 deaths. But immunization, in a climate of disinterest and mistrust, is proceeding slowly even among the elderly

There is a ghost wandering around Italy

and, despite the invisibility and indifference of many, it is starting to claim more and more victims. Covid, of course, a well-known specter that raged through 2020, spreading terror, then returning to sleep. It never went away, in reality, but it limited its danger, also thanks to vaccines and a policy that dealt with it, with a thousand limitations and errors, but did not pretend nothing had happened or denied the phenomenon.

And now? Now the government seems to pretend nothing happened

. Faced with the intensification of the spread of the virus, he chose not to deal with it. Nothing surprising, given that the winning coalition was voted by many no vax, no mask, no lockdown and by many of those who, under the pretext of wanting to guarantee the rights and freedoms of Italians, denied the disease and deaths, accusing the vaccines of every evil, including sudden and mysterious deaths. The anti-vax disease has also hit the 5 Star Movement and it is sad to think back to the senator Bartolomeo Pepea nice and sensitive parliamentarian who defined Covid right up to the end a ridiculous hysteria. Until, intubated at Cotugno in Naples, he was no longer able to speak and was overwhelmed by the disease.

The 5 Starsin the meantime, have purged themselves of too much of the dross of conspiracy theories and conspiracy theories, but the government has chosen not to do so entirely, at least if we consider there Commission of inquiry into the management of Covid

which aims to put on trial a ruling and political class (starting with Giuseppe Conte and former minister Giuseppe Speranza) who fought against the epidemic with their bare hands (making a lot of mistakes, of course, as often happens in politics ). Michele Serra he wrote in his Hammock That Covid lost the elections. A bitter paradox, which explains well this silence on Covid, even natural, after it has been considered for a long time an invention of the health dictatorshipa perverse experiment of the New World Order to terrorize and domesticate people, a devious agent of Statism.

And so here we are with nine hundred deaths this month alone. One bed in ten occupied by positive patients. There were almost three hundred deaths in the week between the 23rd and 29th. What is different about them, Serra asks, from those of a couple of years ago? Nothing, they are lifeless bodies, one after the other. The difference is that we don’t talk about it much. Because the virus has become endemic, at least in our heads, and the government doesn’t want to make too much noise so as not to wake up the anti-vax electoratealways in watchful waiting, to quote the reviled phrase used at the beginning of Covid by the ministry.

They measure themselves on these issues two irreducibly antagonistic points of view, irreconcilable. Two conceptions of the world, of science, of politics. Take the question of scholastic skills, collapse everywhere. The PIs, agencies and newspapers have the headline: Covid effect. In the sense that the forced absence from schools caused by the epidemic has caused repercussions in performance and learning. For Free Instead lockdown effect, not Covid. In short, it is the fault of the medicine, not the disease. After all, on Truth writes again Silvana De Mari, the anti-vax doctor struck off from the medical register. And unfortunately she hasn’t changed her ideas, if we can call them that. Her calm incipit to begin a discussion is this: The lockdown was a crime against humanity.

It is therefore understandable why the vaccination campaign ended up under the radar and took up much less space thansecurity alarmwhat an alarm not . A timid commercial on Rai was launched at the end of October, without much response (the highly contested one with Michele Placidopayed by Pfizer

). The national vaccine coverage rate for those over 60 by 4.9%.

No one thought that winter would arrive, an unpredictable event, and therefore the increase in infections. Some soft appeals arrived from the ministry, but were drowned out by what the technicians call vaccine fatigue

: a mixture of intolerance towards the multiplication of doses (if the dose of the flu vaccine were counted every year, some would be at their thirtieth), of misinformation, ignorance, distrust, skepticism. In short, almost the return of that hilarious and depressing one There’s no covid

by Angela da Mondello, who accompanied us for a few months in 2020. However, a fertile humus for a stagnation of the campaign, which also logistic problemsas he explains Gimbethe association of Nino Cartabellotta: Delay in the delivery and widespread distribution of vaccines, insufficient and late involvement of pharmacies and general practitioners, failure to activate the active call of patients at risk, technical difficulties of the booking web portals. (For those wishing to inquire, Maria Giovanna Faiella wrote a handbook on everything you need to know today in the Corriere).

Due to organizational difficulties the start of administration announced for September was postponed by a month. September 18th the health minister Orazio Schillaci had announced, with fanfares and trumpets, new free vaccines for all. But his ministry, evidently not informed, continues to reserve free admission only for those over 60 and frail. Who, moreover, perhaps distracted or persuaded by no-science skepticism, do not take advantage of the opportunity.