Mariano Rajoy and José María Aznar at the PP National Convention in October 2011. JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

Aznar knew of the existence of weapons of mass destruction in secret warehouses in Iraq but was unaware of what was happening in the office next to his at the headquarters of the Popular Party, of which he was president. His successor in office, Mariano Rajoy, was able to memorize the agenda for the opposition to property registrar (and the entire line-ups of the first and second division soccer teams and the cycling squads of the sixties, according to his classmates) but does not remember anything that happened in his office in the meetings with the party treasurer, whose accounting reports, according to him, he shredded in front of him as he would later have his computer done because he no longer needed it. In this case, he ordered it to be hammered, which is the best way to recycle, in a gesture of respect for the environment that honors him.

Javier Arenas, Ángel Acebes, Rodrigo Rato, Federico Trillo or María Dolores de Cospedal, general secretaries or senior officials of the PP in these years, do not know anything about what happened with the accounting of their party despite being its top leaders and boast of having an exhaustive knowledge of national and international realities, to which they dedicated their best efforts. Of course, none of them charged an extra euro for their dedication or received any of the envelopes with black money that their Party treasurer, now banned from all of them, claims to have personally delivered them for years. We must believe them as we must believe all those who say (from the king emeritus to the last Spanish) that what seems obvious is not so obvious, because reality is sometimes deceptive and sometimes we rush into our judgments. For example: why is it not possible that María Dolores de Cospedal did not know, despite being a State lawyer by profession, that compensation for a job dismissal can never be paid deferred or that Cristina Cifuentes, former president of the Community of Madrid, with the things that he would have in mind, would he forget that he never presented and defended his master’s thesis at the University? And, of course, why should we doubt that the M. Rajoy who appears in the parallel and opaque accounting of the former treasury of the PP had nothing to do with Mariano Rajoy despite the fact that, when the police arrested him, the president He sent a message of encouragement that said “Luis, be strong” and despite the fact that at that time Mariano Rajoy received from the Spanish soccer team that had just won the Eurocup a shirt that said M. Rajoy? Life is full of coincidences and sometimes a few come together at the same time.

I do not want to be in the shoes of the judge who must decide on the innocence or guilt of all those people whom the former Treasurer of the PP accuses of charging black money and of pursuing him by the police to destroy the evidence of his accusations, thus obstructing the action of justice. It has a difficult ballot and even more so with how ill-thought we Spaniards are, that at this point in the judicial film we begin to think that the presumption of innocence should be applied more to us than to the courts, since we only need to be found guilty by asshole.