“The silence of the inocents”, a film directed by Jonathan Demme, came to theaters in 1991 to tell us how the young detective Clarice Starling asks for the help of Dr. Lecter to capture another serial killer. The story, based on the novel by Thomas Harris, was a complete success and continues to give people something to talk about.

Not for nothing is it a must-see classic for horror lovers. If you’re one of the people who hasn’t seen it yet, you’re in luck because UVK Multicines will show it again on the big screen on August 25. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the tape.

YOU CAN SEE: “Predator: the prey”, critic: the first success after 35 years of failed sequels on the big screen

What is the film about?

“The FBI is looking for ‘Buffalo Bill’, a mysterious serial killer who kills his victims by ripping off their skin. Clarice Starling, appointed to find his identity and whereabouts, visits Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a former psychoanalyst and murderer, to ask for her collaboration, ”says the official synopsis.

What are your achievements?

“The Silence of the Lambs” is the third film that won the 5 main Academy Awards: Oscar for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay. This feat had previously only been achieved by “It happened one night” and “One flew over the cuckoo’s nest”.

In addition, it broke stigmas regarding the horror genre by being the first of its kind to win the statuette for best film.

Now, it is considered a “cultural, historical and aesthetic” achievement by the United States Library of Congress.

YOU CAN SEE: Watch “Predator: Prey”: how and where can I watch the full movie “Prey” ONLINE?

Why you should watch the horror classic

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film with Hannibal Lecter has a 95% approval rating from critics and audiences.

“Director Jonathan Demme’s smart, tense thriller oscillates between psychological study and outright horror. It benefits greatly from the stellar performances of Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster”, dictates the consensus of the specialists.