In the case of the Minister of the Supreme Court, Yasmin Esquivel, for the accusation of plagiarism of a professional thesis to be received as a lawyer by the UNAM in 1987, there is total silence from their peers.

None has spoken, which has a cost that has become a claim.

When speaking with two ministerial sources, they agreed that in no way the Court nor have its ministers assumed a position of indifference or, worse, tolerance, one of them told me.

The reason, I don’t know if the reason, is that they must wait for the decision of the UNAM, who is responsible for deciding whether or not plagiarism occurred.

Y his silence is not complicity, but the lack of resolution of the university, and the constitutional obligation to invoke the presumption of innocence, that is, the due legal process that is a human right that must be respected without exception.

They pointed out that it is understandable that society demands that they take a position but that they will not do so because they are not politicians or influencers who go for light expressions, they are constitutional judges.

And that it is not the Court that decides the removal of its ministers. It is the Congress of the Union, with the approval of both chambers starting with the Senate. The Legislature is the only one that has that power through a political trial for which it needs a qualified majority.

So, with Morena’s vote, it will be known if the president wants him to leave or to stay.

But only until then, and if it happens.

remnants

1. MEETING.- Sixteen days after Norma Piña was elected as president of the Court, López Obrador’s first public complaint came: since he arrived, all the resolutions have been against his government. The minister is a speaker on February 5 in Querétaro, the first official act in which they coincide and we will see if there is a response. What there will be is a definition of the new times of the Court in the 4-T;

2. BUSINESS?- The federal government has invested 1,767 million pesos in the comprehensive project of the María Islands, to transform it from a prison into a tourist and ecological pole. The concession was granted to Concanaco, who has said that this year 2,800 tourists will visit it, and that the cost ranges from 5,455 pesos to 8,000. With those numbers, I don’t see profitability. Of course everything was put by the government; Y

3. OVERTURN.- After permanently declaring the guilt of Genaro García Luna, subject to proceedings in the New York federal court that began on Monday, President López Obrador acknowledged on Tuesday for the first time that until now there has been no reliable evidence and that the accusations against him They are just sayings of a criminal. That is to say, he also spoke for the first time about the presumption of innocence that he denied him since his arrest in Dallas, in December 2019.

