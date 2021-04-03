María García Yelo knows by heart the ins and outs of art and its market, which has a lot of merit. The reasons why Jean-Michel Basquiat and Banksy break all the records in the bids are explained by the law of supply and demand, but underlying reasons that remain an arcane. At 44 years of age, García Yelo lives off art and loves it, although in a strange exercise of sincerity he confesses that it is something pleasant and beautiful, yes, but “intrinsically useless”. He has passed through the Esteban Vicente Museum in Segovia; She has been deputy director of the Reina Sofía, responsible for PHotoEspaña and is now the delegate of the Christie’s auction room in Spain.

6.30 hours. I wake up very early. I have four children and I am the first to prepare. We get going, some go to the institute and others to the school, which is next door, very close to number 110 Serrano street, where our office is.

9.15 hours. I get to work. We are a very large company that is present in 85 countries. Auctions are not held in Spain, but we work for those collectors who reside here and wish to obtain an assessment of their collections and artistic pieces with a view to making an eventual sale. We are three companions: Adriana Marín (ancient and 19th century painting), Beatriz Ordovás (postwar and contemporary art) and I, who, in addition to being a Christie’s delegate in Spain, am a specialist in impressionist and modern art. We are going to see the works in nature, they show them to us and we share the information collected with colleagues from other venues. The specialists make market estimates to date, not only for art, but also for jewelry, wines, books, furniture and other samples of decorative arts.

21.30 hours. If I can, I usually go to bed early, at half past nine. I need a lot of sleep. As I do not have television at home, I inform myself by reading the press at night, late.

14.00 hours. I eat a good sandwich – not just anything – and I keep working. I may not eat, but I cannot eat badly. I’d rather not eat a bite to eat a sandwich from a vending machine.

16.30 hours. When I walk down the street, I notice graffiti. It may seem corny or a ’boutade’, but I admit that I am too sensitive to what I find aesthetically aggressive, which also happens to me with odors. I can’t be in overly scented places or restaurants and bars that smell a lot like food. On the other hand, I like the smell of a burning match – a feeling that takes me back to childhood, when there were gas stoves – and I adore the aroma of freshly cut grass.

20.00 hours. Before confinement I had no art at home. The walls were completely white walls because the images saturated me a lot after spending all day looking at things. I wanted as much visual silence as possible. I am like that, monastic. But seclusion came and I spent a lot of time, 24/7 at home, and suddenly something was missing. I have works from some friends: a photograph by Alberto García-Alix, three works by Mateo Maté, two engravings by Suárez Londoño, a painting by Isabel Rubio that I bought many years ago and which is the only piece I have acquired, and photos of myself. couple, who had a first life as a photographer.

10.00. We also help in advisory work to people who are going to separate, have to divide up their assets and want to know approximately how much their works can be worth. And in the same way, we make estimates in family inheritance processes. We also intervene in case someone wants to buy. If a client wants to acquire a 17th century English piece of furniture that is in Spain, he calls us and we will locate the piece. Maybe it’s going to be auctioned, in which case we’ll refer you to the right partner. And if it is not going to be auctioned, then we carry out a direct sale.

19.45. From the age of ten to thirty I was a great reader, I read everything, until I started having children and I quit. Now it can be said that I live on income. However, I have been told that the reading impulse returns over time. Nor do I watch series or anything like that.

10.00 hours. I can work with background music that requires a low tempo if I am writing a text. But it is impossible for me to do so if I have to answer the phone while checking an email.

20.00 hours. When I leave work at night and come home, I say to myself: “maybe you won’t be back tomorrow.” And that is what allows me to sleep peacefully. When I was just 28 years old, I was offered to be deputy director of the Reina Sofía. How could I say no? A person who had been in that position and who had much more experience than I, a very intelligent man, told me: “The way to survive and not lose your papers is to do one thing after another.” And I don’t forget, I do. Obviously you have to organize yourself well.

19.00 hours. At home we slow down a lot and follow European schedules, so that at seven o’clock the children are already having dinner, at eight o’clock the lights go out and at nine everything is silent, which makes us very placid. I need the silence. I don’t understand entering someone else’s house and having the TV and radio on if no one is watching or listening.

14.00 hours. I have no artistic or creative skills. My kids say that my superpower is that I don’t know how to cook. I lost it by force during the confinement that was imposed with the state of alarm and now I have recovered it again.

17.00 hours. For work and personal issues I have been very busy for many years. Maybe that’s why it’s hard for me to realize when I’m free. I don’t know what to do when I’m idle. When I finish eating, I don’t know how to sit quietly on the sofa.

12.00 hours. A museum that I really like in Madrid is the Lázaro Galdiano. I studied next door and as a child I often escaped to see the garden, apart from the fact that I love its collection, which I have seen many times. The restaurant in Madrid that I like the most is a place called Nakeima, in the Argüelles area. It offers a very rich mix of Galician and Asian cuisine. They are very brave. And a place that I just got to know is il Colombo, of Venetian food.