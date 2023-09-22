In 1975, John Gottman and Robert Levenson began research at the University of Washington that, years later, would be popularly known as the “Love Laboratory“, according to Business Insider.

According to these experts, it is possible to predict with an accuracy of 90% whether a couple will stay together or not. They claim that couples can save your relationships by identifying warning signs and changing the way they relate to each other.

In 1992, the laboratory was created, which during five decadeshas studied more than 3,000 couples.

The creators of this research are the psychologists John and Julie Gottman, a couple who have dedicated their time to studying the elements that contributeand in to the durability of love. They have achieved this by analyzing and quantifying the interactions of thousands of couples in their renowned “Love Laboratory.”

The Gottmans managed to separate particular behaviors that anticipate what so firm is the relationship or, on the contrary, how likely marital dissolution is. One of his discoveries consisted of recognizing the negative and specific communication models that anticipate divorce. These they called ‘The four horsemen of the apocalypse’.

The warning signs

Recurring fights indicate a problem.

Dr. Gottman’s list of characteristics comes from seven different investigations he has conducted on the subject, covering three types of couples: first, those who divorced; second, those who stayed together and were happy and, finally, those who stayed together, but not happy.

In the laboratory, detailed observations of couples are carried out during conversations about tense topics and diverse interactions where all the words used were taken into account.

At the same time, assistants record physiological measures, such as facial expression, heart rate and blood pressure of the individuals involved.

This data is used to generate a predictive method with a high success rate, along with a comprehensive theory that explains “why some couples were happy and stable and others were headed toward misery or breakup.”

The lab closed, however, in February 2018, it reopened in downtown Seattle. According to the Gottman Institute website, the “love laboratory experience” costs $4,500.

What are the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse?

Dr. Gottman, based on his research, identified that couples who end up divorcing usually express in their conflicting conversations one or more of the following four patterns Communication:

Criticism, defensiveness, contempt and stonewalling or evasion (an isolation tactic that consists of one of the individuals closing off and avoiding dialogue).

According to experts, destructive criticism in a relationship is a accusation that expands to issues not necessarily related to that moment.

It is usually accompanied by a list of blame, such as ‘you didn’t do this’ or ‘you didn’t do that’ and they attack on a personal level, instead of addressing specific behaviors. This is one of the recurring four horsemen, undermining self-esteem and generating resentment.

For Gothman, it is necessary to distinguish between a constructive criticism and destructive criticismthe former focuses on specific behaviors or actions without attacking the person themselves, while destructive criticism tends to be broad and personal, with the intention of hurting or belittling the partner.

Defensiveness is a natural response to feeling attacked or criticized and can become a constant pattern in a relationship. This behavior refers to a person’s tendency to withdraw rather than listen and respond receptively to their partner’s concerns or criticism.

It manifests itself in a variety of ways, such as denying responsibility, blaming the other person, continually justifying yourself, or fighting back, which creates obstacles in communication and makes it difficult to resolve relationship problems.

Contempt is the most destructive of The Four Horsemen. According to the Gotman Institute, this is an indicator of likely relationship failure. It is generally fueled by accumulated negative thoughts, sending a message of superiority and lack of respect towards the partner.

Its objective is to make the other feel belittled. This behavior, during an argument, manifests itself in ways such as sighing, avoiding glances, rolling the eyes and even insults, mockery and ridicule.

Avoidance or withdrawal is a defense mechanism that involves distancing oneself emotionally from one’s partner and avoiding facing conflictive situations.

The indicator consists of repetitive patterns intended to avoid problems, conflicts or difficult conversations. It is essential to find a balance between taking time for yourself and actively engaging in the relationship.

How many couples separate in Colombia?

In Colombia, in the first quarter of this year, the divorce of 2,133 couples. That is, on average 28 each day, according to statistics from the National College of Notaries.

This data is not presented in isolation; In the last 9 years, between January 2012 and December 2021, there have been a total of 601,103 civil marriagesbut they have also been registered 214,266 divorcesaccording to data available from the Superintendency of Notaries and Registry.

