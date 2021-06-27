Since 2019, social networks have been filled with messages that, with the hashtag #FreeBritney, show their support for Britney Spears (Mississippi, 39 years old). A spontaneous initiative starring anonymous admirers that have also been joined by personalities such as Miley Cyrus, Cher and Paris Hilton and that, recently, has begun to enter the swampy terrain of conspiracy.

According to many of the defenders of the #FreeBritney movement, the singer would take years using social networks, her performances, her photo sessions and her own songs to send, behind the backs of her tutors, coded messages whose objective would be to alert her fans that he needs help to escape his forced confinement. The most curious thing is that, far from disproving this theory, Britney herself would have fed it by interacting with fans and leaving clues that go back to 21 years ago.

What is a fact is that last Wednesday Spears testified by videoconference before a Los Angeles court. For months, the artist had expressed her desire to be heard in court to request an end to the guardianship that has prevented her from managing her life for more than a decade. After the emotional slump suffered between 2007 and 2008, when she became one of the most persecuted and photographed women in the world, Britney was judicially incapacitated, lost custody of her children and became the guardian of her father, who has powers to decide about your health, wealth and career. Despite his delicate situation, James Parnell Spears considered it convenient that for more than a decade his daughter continued working, recording records, acting as a jury on the program X-Factor and being a resident artist at Park MGM, a Las Vegas hotel casino that paid him around half a million dollars (about four hundred thousand euros) per show.

According to the BBC The artist was so eager to share what she had experienced in these thirteen years of guardianship that the judge had to ask her not to run over when she spoke. More calm, Britney explained, among other things, her disagreement about having to carry an intrauterine device to avoid getting pregnant, detailed the narcotic effects of the strong medication that is administered to her and explained that the reason why she had not spoken in all this time it was because she was afraid of not being believed. Nothing is further from reality.

Here’s a look at the coded messages her fans believe Britney Spears has been asking for help for years to end her own father’s hold on her life:

Lucky, the song

Yes, it is impossible for Lucky to speak of a situation that in 2000, when this single was released, had not yet started. But even weeklies like Newskeek they have echoed of the chilling parallels between what this theme of Britney’s second album describes (she hadn’t been a celebrity for two years at the time) and her current life. Britney sings in the song composed by Max Martin: “Lost in an image, in a dream / but there is no one there to wake her / And the world keeps turning and she keeps winning / but tell me, what will happen when it stops?”. These lines are especially revealing because the #FreeBritney movement was forged when the artist did the only thing in her hands and legally possible to draw attention to her personal situation: stop working and earn millions of dollars for the entire life. people who depend financially on their tours, records, products and concerts.

The yellow top

“Wear something yellow in your next video if you need help,” Britney’s fans asked in July 2020, as we already told in this report. A few days later, the artist posted a message saying: “My florist surprised me today by making the flower arrangement in different colors. I was so excited that I put on my favorite yellow blouse and I just had to SHARE. ” The text was accompanied by a video of Britney wearing a yellow top and showing a frozen smile that seemed to send a wink to anyone who wanted to understand it.

The pigeons

Did Britney really need help? Wouldn’t the photo of the yellow top be a joke by the artist? Couldn’t it be a coincidence? To clear up any doubts, the followers asked him to post a photo with pigeons if he was still in danger. No sooner said than done. On July 13, 2020, the artist shared through her Instagram account Girls and Cupid, a painting by Hans Zatzka, an Austrian painter who worked under different pseudonyms in order to circumvent the exclusive contracts he had signed with dealers and clients. Although this fact might remind Britney trying to get out of the restrictions imposed by her tutors, what most caught the attention of the fans was that, indeed, several doves appeared in Zatka’s painting.

Cages (literal)

For many of her followers, Britney Spears is confined in a golden cage, that is, in a mansion in the Hollywood hills equipped with all the comforts and luxuries that her fortune of sixty million euros provides, according to data from Forbes. But without freedom. In fact, those fans think that the artist herself would have used this metaphor with the intention of transmitting how she feels. Proof of this would be the appearances of Britney inside a cage in a photographic report of the magazine Elle, in his Circus Live show or in the original version of his video Make me, the penultimate single he has released so far and which is a mystery in itself: at the last minute another video of much worse quality was chosen and this disconcerting five minute clip directed by David LaChapelle was archived. The reason is unknown – it is said that Spears herself backed down when she saw the result – but perhaps a video in which the artist is caged, throws a television out a window, kills a man and ends up literally destroying her house with a crane was too revealing.

LaChapelle supports #FreeBritney

When the original video was leaked to the press, years after its recording, the American photographer posted a message on his social networks. In it he asked for respect for the will of Spears, who never wanted that video to see the light. In addition, he took the opportunity to remember several anecdotes lived with the artist. For example, that the only requirement that Britney put on when filming Make me it was that LaChapelle took her out into a cage. “At first I thought of filming her as a tigress, but looking at it from a distance it seems that she wanted to convey that she was in jail.” Later the photographer recalled that, when they shot the video clip of Everytime, Britney wanted to die in it. Some details that have led LaChapelle to think that “all of these were cries for help, that she wanted to communicate through her videos.”

“I am not your property”

Once the threshold of conspiracy is crossed, any detail, however trivial, serves to build a theory or to strengthen the existing one. For example, the already mentioned yellow top, the clothes that are repeated seventeen times or a simple black t-shirt with the slogan You don’t own me (“I am not your property”, in Spanish). This garment, worn by Britney at one of her concerts, has been interpreted by fans as a criticism of her father.

The documentary For the record

When Britney wanted to tell how she was emotionally – and they allowed her to – she didn’t beat around the bush. In the documentary For the record, aired on MTV in 2008 and probably the last time the artist expressed herself in a sincere way and without having to measure her words, Spears explained: “There are many things that people do not know about me. I never wanted to become a prisoner. I always want to be free ”. Or this other, much more revealing: “The people around me hear what they want to hear, but they do not listen to what I am saying. That is not right”. And just before breaking down and crying, whisper, “I’m sad.”

All these messages from Britney Spears remind, mutatis mutandi, other legends of the world of pop, always so given to fabulation and mythology. For example, to those tracks that The Beatles were leaving on their album covers to show that, supposedly, Paul McCartney had been replaced by a double after the death of the original. Finally, last Wednesday, we were able to hear the whole (gruesome) truth from Spears herself and she proved that in her case, it is no longer necessary to read between the lines or look for hidden signs to wish that this woman could get her life back and do with it what you consider.

