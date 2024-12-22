We are about to end the year and the time has come to face what 2025 has in store for all of us, so that horoscope signs It will be better and will bring them more luck, or, on the contrary, that other signs could have more difficulties or their achievements would be accompanied by greater struggle. We are going to take a bird’s eye view of everything that the year would have in store for each of us, who will stand out more at work and finances, or what zodiac signs They will be the happiest in love or in the family environment. Let’s see then.

2025 is going to be for you, above all, an “important” year. The planets are going to make decisive transits that indicate that you will not be facing an “ordinary” or transition year, but rather a a time of great and profound changes. It’s not going to be easy either, despite the successes you achieve, because the severe Saturn will begin its entry into your sign, and everything It tends to get a little harder.. That is why now you must forget about your most reckless and crazy side, to do things more prudently.

After a few years in which you have received excellent astral influences, now things are going to get a little more difficult for youalthough we are not talking, in any case, of a “negative” year, but of a new cycle in which everything will come to you with a little more effort, especially towards the second half of 2025. You will have to be a little more attentive to obstacles or competitors and enemies. In compensation, you will receive a good aspect from Jupiter that guarantees final success, even if it costs you more work.

This will, without a doubt, one of the luckiest signs of the coming 2025since the best of the planets, Jupiter, has been transiting through it for about eight months now, and will continue to do so during the first half of this new year. And likewise, other planets will be placed in favorable positions for you, as will happen with Saturn and Neptune. Therefore, The forecast for next year is actually going to be pretty good.ideal for moving, traveling and taking all kinds of initiatives.

The arrival of Jupiter in Cancer, at the beginning of the month of June, will turn this sign into one of the luckiest of the yearreally the best in its second half, since not only are we facing the best of the planets, but it is also the second ruler of Cancer, and its transit will last until the second half of 2026. Announces a period of great achievements and triumphsboth of a material and worldly nature and, above all, on a personal level. Ideal for you to carry out initiatives of all kinds.





Starting with this new year, a slow and gradual evolution for the better begins for you, which will have its culmination between the years 2026 and 2027, which will be when you will have Jupiter in transit through your sign, which will also be accompanied by some configurations very favorable of Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. 2025 will be the transition period that will take you to completion in the next two yearsit is a year that will bring you new and valuable friends, and, on the other hand, you will be able to triumph over enemies or competitors.

Planetary transits indicate that you are living a moment of great contrastsand it will continue like this for much of 2025. Thanks to a very favorable transit of Jupiter, you will enjoy a luckier moment than usual, or the opening of paths, in matters of work, economy and other worldly issues. However, Saturn is placed in the seventh house and will cause you difficulties or disappointments in the sentimental fieldpossible breakups or divorces. The same would happen with your work partners.





2025 would be presented to you with some excellent newsmainly thanks to the transit of the great benefic Jupiter, but also that of other much slower and more powerful planets, such as Uranus and Pluto, which will form a great trine with Libra and its beneficial effects will last for many years. Little by little, The future will get much better for you starting this next year.. But not everything is wonderful, since you will also have to face a difficult transit of Saturn and Neptune, which will cause crises and breakups.

The general displacement of the slower planets indicates that 2025, and especially Jupiter and Saturn, indicates It is going to be a year as important as it is favorable for you.which under no circumstances should you waste, especially from summer onwards. Many doors will open for you, both in material and human aspects, thanks to the magnificent trines that you will receive from these two giant planets. Is an ideal time for you to fight for your dreams or give a big turn to your destiny.





Over the last few months you have been living a time of great contrastsin which important successes or achievements are interspersed, along with painful trials on a personal or family level. And in this next year 2025 the situation will continue in a similar way. Your life or your destiny will experience an important transformation, which in the long run will be very positive. One cycle ends to give way to another full of new material and human possibilities. Favorable for finances.

The departure of Pluto, after twenty years in the sign, is, without a doubt, the most important thing, and that will bring a new era of greater stability or serenity. On the other hand, beneficent Jupiter transits your sixth house, favoring, to a greater or lesser extent, everything related to work and material matters, where you will have moderate luck. Already in the second half of the year it will move to the seventh house and will bring you lucky unions and success in court and in matters related to paperwork.





The arrival of Pluto to this sign, where it will remain for about twenty years, will bring you a profound transformation, or regenerationin every sense, of your life, and this same year 2025 you are going to begin to experience it, especially those of you who were born in the month of January. But bringing things to the present, 2025 will be a positive year for you, since the planets are going to make more favorable transits. Saturn and Uranus, your rulers, will send you their best influences. Efforts that end in success.

2025 comes with good news for youespecially starting in June, since you will begin to receive a magnificent trine from the great benefic Jupiter, which will largely counteract the adverse influence of Saturn. The first half of the year will be a bit like the last few months, but then after that everything will start to improve and your sacrifices will begin to bear fruit. Little by little, the great difficulties of Saturn will begin to come to an end, although it is in your best interest to continue to be cautious.