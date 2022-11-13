Soldiers guard a jail in Guayaquil, Ecuador, last week. GERARDO MENOSCAL (AFP)

The massacre of six men who played soccer on a field in the Playita del Guasmo sector, south of Guayaquil, was the first sign that the violence in the prisons had crossed the walls. It was 9:00 p.m. on January 21, 2022, 13 men with balaclavas, machine guns and high-caliber rifles landed on one side of the river and fired indiscriminately at everyone who was there. Only one of the six murdered had a criminal record for drug trafficking. The others were fishermen, crabbers, homeless people and a migrant who was visiting the country for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The perpetrators did not have a defined objective, but they did have a message: the power of the gangs would now be demonstrated in the streets.

Since then, violence has escalated at an uncontrollable rate in the provinces that are part of the drug trafficking corridor to the Pacific, such as Esmeraldas, Manabí, Guayas, Santo Domingo, Santa Elena, Los Ríos and El Oro, where violent deaths have increased. triplicate. 90% of the crimes in the entire country have occurred in those seven provinces (of the 24 that Ecuador has). Until the first days of November, the country had reached a rate of 20.59 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in its history.

In February of this year, the first sign of the violence with which the Mexican cartels act appeared. Two bodies hanging on a pedestrian bridge at the entrance to the city of Durán, in the province of Guayas. The Police related the incident to an operation carried out a few days before where eight tons of cocaine were seized in the port of Guayaquil. Beheaded bodies were found on the banks of rivers or roads. And the cars exploded outside the judicial complexes on the days of hearings where people who would be tried for drug trafficking were involved. The attacks left no victims, only material damage and terror.

“We are no longer dealing with common crime, but with the largest drug cartels in the world,” recognized President Guillermo Lasso, while announcing the declaration of war on organized crime, which his government had to face because, he insists, what the country lives is a consequence of what other leaders did not do.

“This problem goes back 20 years with Plan Colombia,” according to Daniel Pontón, a researcher at the IAEN School of Security and Defense. “The country’s strategy was to sweep the conflict towards the border, this internal displacement generated forced migrations to Ecuador that were related to criminal activities,” he adds. That was a first alert. While this displacement is taking place, an event is taking place that for some analysts is fundamental, and it is the departure of the US military base in Manta, on the Ecuadorian coast, in 2009, as former President Rafael Correa offered during the campaign, arguing that the base violated the sovereignty of Ecuador. “Beyond the discourse, that surveillance should have been replaced,” says security analyst Carolina Andrade.

The Manta base monitored aerial and maritime surveillance, at a time when the main way of sending drugs to Central America was through speedboats. Another sign occurred after the signing of the peace agreement between the Colombian state and the FARC in 2016. “Ecuador did not prepare for that scenario of dissidents,” says Andrade. Only two years after the signing, the country experienced the first terrorist attack on a police station in San Lorenzo, a city on the border with Colombia, and the kidnapping of a journalistic team that was covering the news.

The scenarios were reconfigured with the disintegration of the great Colombian cartels and the entry of Mexicans into the distribution process. “The Colombians focused on production, while the Mexicans sought alliances with local Ecuadorian gangs to take care of the logistics of taking shipments across the Pacific,” says the researcher. It is those criminal organizations that, with the support of the Mexican cartels, now openly confront the Ecuadorian State, which reacts against narco-terrorism with a lack of preparation, technology and supplies and with an increasingly frightened population.

