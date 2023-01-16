In the transfer market period there are always a series of setbacks that finally make it necessary to resort to another option, for whatever reason. Sometimes there are players who already had it done with their new club but at the last moment, by x or by y, the negotiations break down.
Here we leave you the players who had done it with other clubs but who finally did not sign for them:
It is one of the most recent and most famous, everything pointed to Mbappé defending the colors of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu but in the end, against all odds, he decided to renew until 2025 with his current club, Paris Saint Germain.
It was going to be a transfer but in the end it never came out. The team coached by Rijkaard at that time had the full quota of extra-community chips and he thought it would be a good decision to let Leo Messi go since he could not play due to his foreign status. He finally ended up swearing the Constitution and never left FC Barcelona
Something that almost everyone will remember, David De Gea had it done with Real Madrid but due to some bureaucratic procedures that did not arrive on time by Manchester United, those from the capital could not register the Spanish goalkeeper in LaLiga.
Real Betis noticed an outstanding midfielder who had just won the 1974 World Cup and began negotiations with the player. Overath had already stipulated the conditions and everything was done: he would sign for two seasons in exchange for 1,250,000 pesetas and a salary of 20,000 pesetas per month, finally he would live in the Alcázar Hotel where he would have all expenses paid. But he finally backed down since, according to what they say, the player visited the Seville city at the end of August, not supporting the intense heat.
In the 2009/10 season when Lewandowski was still playing in Poland, Real Zaragoza processed the signing of the Pole when the category was being played. The hands preferred to sign Chupete Suazo and Adrián Colunga, who were key to salvation. The following year Lewandowski would sign for Borussia Dortmund, the rest is history.
In 2003 Valencia had closed the signing of a young Portuguese named Cristiano Ronaldo through Paco Roig. But there was a war between Roig and the Solers, all of them shareholders of the club, and it was finally decided with the Solers as presidents of the Ché club. These new Valencian presidents did not dare to sign that young 17-year-old player.
Makaay was already standing out at Vitesse and Lopera, the President of Betis, had already made his signing but in the end it did not happen because Luis Aragonés preferred Oli as a forward over the Dutchman.
One of the great disappointments of the transfer market has been for Cruz Azul fans. The Mexican team was on pole to take Luis Suárez but suddenly the situation took a turn and the Uruguayan striker ended up signing for Gremio.
