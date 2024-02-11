Real Madrid is always on everyone's lips. In reality, the white team is a huge attraction for numerous footballers from all over the world, given its history and greatness as a club. That is why there are often many rumors and news about possible footballers who could join the white discipline in the future. The truth is that Real Madrid carries out a very strict transfer policy, so that it only carries out operations that will have the capacity, after a thorough study, to succeed in a club with as many demands as the merengue team.
That said, we review the players that Real Madrid could or should sign for the next transfer market.
The arrival of the French star to the white team would be the culmination of a dream attack capable of dominating world football for the coming years. In recent seasons there has been a lot of speculation about the signing of Mbappé, but in the end it has never come to fruition. Since childhood, the player has shown his desire to one day play for the white club, so who knows if this year is the year of confirmation, and the attacker becomes the new white star.
The Canadian full-back is one of the priority wishes for the next market, according to various media reports in recent weeks. The player has not renewed with Bayern Munich, and has a contract until 2025, so Real Madrid would have to make a significant outlay if he wants to acquire the services of what for many is the best left back in the world.
In its policy of signing young players who can dominate the future of football, the name of the Lille centre-back has stood out in recent hours. Given the numerous casualties in defense, the white team could carry out this operation with the aim of strengthening and completing the defensive zone.
The Moroccan full-back, formerly of Real Madrid, could be an option to reinforce that right-back, who, despite having had some additions in recent years, has not succeeded anyone. Although Carvajal is in great shape, he is 32 years old, and perhaps it would be important to look for a replacement with guarantees for the future, and who better than someone who already knows the house perfectly.
The current Valencia goalkeeper would be an option if Lunin decided not to renew his contract, which expires in 2025. The Georgian has already been rumored to replace Courtois during his injury, so it would be a bet for the future given his young age. and with characteristics similar to those of the Belgian goalkeeper, which seems to be what the white team is currently looking for in a goalkeeper.
