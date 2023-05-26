After the arrival of the sheikhs to Newcastle United, the life of the club has changed suddenly. While last year the magpies were calculating with the aim of knowing whether or not they would save from relegation, today the black and white team has celebrated the return of the institution to compete for the Champions League, this after more than 20 years of absence from part from the English club.
It is clear that the celebration is part of the fans of the team, but the expectation of what comes for the club is around all the fans of this sport on the planet, as it is known that the sheikhs are ready to release many millions of euros for transfers and as if that were not enough, the Premier League has released even more financial support to his club so that he can move within the market. And it is that by getting a place within the top 4 of the table, the club receives an investment of 115 million euros from the FA.
What does this mean? That the Newcastle team will have 200 million euros from the sheiks, plus 115 from the Premier League; that is to say, a total of 315 million euros to move within the summer market for the signing of elite soccer players that reaffirm the institution as a brilliant and powerful project for the future. Some of the players on the table are Raphinha, Koundé, Sadio Mané, Declan Rice, James Maddison, Joao Cancelo, Osimhen, ‘Kvara’, Edson Álvarez, Xavi Simons and Marco Verratti, among others. There are even those who affirm that there has been a poll for the third of kings of the old guard, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi.
