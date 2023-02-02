The transfer market for the European winter ended after a month full of negotiations for very interesting players. As usual in recent transfer periods, many deals for huge amounts of money were made but also signings that seemed to be very interesting both for the clubs and for the players themselves fell by the wayside.
Below we review the “best” transfers that did not take place during this transfer market that closed a few days ago:
The Spaniard no longer belongs to Sevilla or Real Madrid and had agreed to continue his career in the Bundesliga, but some details that emerged when signing the contract meant that this signing did not materialize.
This is half as the defender will join the Parisian team once his contract with Inter ends at the end of the season. However, PSG wanted to get the services of the Slovenian for the second half of the campaign but the clubs failed to reach an agreement.
The talented Italian wanted to continue adding minutes regularly after suffering major injuries and the Rossonerros were interested in his services but could not reach an agreement between the two clubs. Bournemouth reached an agreement with the team from the Italian capital but the player rejected it.
The Moroccan winger had everything agreed with PSG on the last day of the transfer market at the request of the French coach, but Chelsea sent the papers wrong to complete the transfer 3 times.
The Brighton midfielder was chosen by Mikel Arteta to dominate his team’s midfield for the second part of the season but the Seagulls were not willing to sell him at any cost. Chelsea was also interested in his services.
One of the great revelations of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was very close to signing with Xavi’s team but Fiorentina was not willing to let him leave under the conditions set by the Blaugrana team. We will see where he will play next season in which his name will continue to be part of the rumors.
